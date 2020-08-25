Tradelink Electronic Commerce : TERMS OF REFERENCE OF THE INVESTMENT COMMITTEE

TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE LIMITED

貿 易 通 電 子 貿 易 有 限 公 司

(the "Company")

(Incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 536)

Terms of Reference of the Investment Committee

Objectives

The Investment Committee shall be responsible for the setting up and regular review of a policy (the "Investment Guidelines") to guide the Company's investments in financial instruments to maximize return on the Company's cash reserves having regard to the risks involved.

Membership

The Committee shall consist of not less than two members appointed by the board of directors of the Company ("Board"), comprising at least two Independent Non‐executive Directors. All of the members shall be appointed by the Board from amongst the Directors of the Company. The Chairman of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board. The quorum of a meeting shall be two members.

Frequency of Meeting

The Investment Committee shall meet at least once a year and at such other times as its Chairman shall require.

Notice of Meeting

1. Meetings of the Committee shall be called by its Chairman or at request of the Board.

