  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited
  News
  Summary
    536   HK0536032532

TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE LIMITED

(536)
  Report
Tradelink Electronic Commerce : Supplemental Announcement in Relation to Grant of Share Options

04/22/2021 | 12:05am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited

貿 易 通 電 子 貿 易 有 限 公 司

(the "Company")

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 536)

Supplemental Announcement in Relation to Grant of Share Options

Reference is made to the announcement dated 16 April 2021 in relation to the Company's grant of share options on the same date. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those set out in the aforesaid announcement.

By this announcement, the Company confirms that the remaining 2,400,000 (out of a total of 6,800,000) share options granted by the Company on 16 April 2021 were all granted to employees of the Company.

By Order of the Board

TAI Kwok Hung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 22 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises

Non-executiveDirectors: Dr. LEE Nai Shee, Harry, S.B.S., J.P. (Chairman), Dr. LEE Delman, Mr. YING Tze Man, Kenneth and Mr. YUEN Wing Sang, Vincent;

Executive Directors: Mr. TSE Kam Keung, Mr. CHENG Chun Chung, Andrew and Ms. CHUNG Shun Kwan, Emily; and

Independent Non-executiveDirectors: Mr. CHAK Hubert, Mr. CHAU Tak Hay, Ms. CHAN Chi Yan, Mr. CHUNG Wai Kwok, Jimmy and Mr. HO Lap Kee, Sunny, M.H., J.P.

Disclaimer

Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 04:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 261 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
Net income 2020 72,8 M 9,38 M 9,38 M
Net cash 2020 392 M 50,5 M 50,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 9,68%
Capitalization 962 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 74,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kam Keung Tse Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pik Kwan Chu Chief Financial Officer
Nai Shee Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Chun Chung Cheng Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Shun Kwan Chung Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE LIMITED27.37%125
VISA2.08%477 211
MASTERCARD7.07%374 130
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.14.39%310 510
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.3.26%35 007
NUVEI CORPORATION15.03%9 613
