Tradelink Electronic Commerce : Supplemental Announcement in Relation to Grant of Share Options

Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited

貿 易 通 電 子 貿 易 有 限 公 司

(the "Company")

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 536)

Supplemental Announcement in Relation to Grant of Share Options

Reference is made to the announcement dated 16 April 2021 in relation to the Company's grant of share options on the same date. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those set out in the aforesaid announcement.

By this announcement, the Company confirms that the remaining 2,400,000 (out of a total of 6,800,000) share options granted by the Company on 16 April 2021 were all granted to employees of the Company.

By Order of the Board

TAI Kwok Hung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 22 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises

Non-executiveDirectors: Dr. LEE Nai Shee, Harry, S.B.S., J.P. (Chairman), Dr. LEE Delman, Mr. YING Tze Man, Kenneth and Mr. YUEN Wing Sang, Vincent;

Executive Directors: Mr. TSE Kam Keung, Mr. CHENG Chun Chung, Andrew and Ms. CHUNG Shun Kwan, Emily; and

Independent Non-executiveDirectors: Mr. CHAK Hubert, Mr. CHAU Tak Hay, Ms. CHAN Chi Yan, Mr. CHUNG Wai Kwok, Jimmy and Mr. HO Lap Kee, Sunny, M.H., J.P.