Tradelink participated in BUSINESS GOVirtual Expo & Conference 2023 to showcase our smart IT solutions

Tradelink is delighted to participate in this year's BUSINESS GOVirtual Expo & Conference (BGOV) held from 12-14 July 2023 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event attracted over 130 exhibitors and more than 100 speakers to share insights on the latest IT trends such as AI Application, Blockchain & Web 3.0 and Cloud & Edge Computing.

As we refreshed our brand in 2023, our booth this year centered around our new brand tagline "Maximising Digital Efficiency" demonstrating how our four divisions of smart IT solutions namely trade compliance, intelligent supply chain, identity management and payment technology help businesses maximise accuracy, cost-effectiveness, security and customer experience. We were delighted to have had the opportunity to meet with key players and industry elites and demonstrated our solutions to visitors at the Expo.

BGOV gathers the city's leading IT companies and solution providers under one roof to showcase their latest technologies for social and business engagements under the new digital era. Tradelink was pleased to join the event again this year and will continue to seek opportunities to participate in similar business events to build business connections and explore opportunities for potential collaboration.