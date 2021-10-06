Tradelink Electronic Commerce : shared market insight on digital onboarding at Nova Credit X Accenture X FTAHK FinTech Webinar

Tradelink, a leading provider of identity management solutions in Hong Kong, was delighted to attend and share its market insight on digital onboarding at the FinTech Webinar "FinTech 2025 - Transforming Customer Experience" co-organized by Nova Credit, Accenture and FinTech Association of Hong Kong (FTAHK) held on 24th September 2021.

Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer of Tradelink, Mr. Andrew Cheng, was invited to join a panel discussion alongside representatives from traditional and virtual banks and FinTech consultant to discuss the latest Fintech landscape and applications in Hong Kong. Andrew pointed out that digital onboarding is gaining traction among financial services and becoming the 'new normal' due to the growing popularity of digital banking and the practice of social distancing restrictions under the pandemic.

"While our clients wish to leverage digital onboarding to enhance customer experience, they have to step up the defense to mitigate against the increased risk of identity fraud such as fake ID/selfies or zombie accounts." said Andrew. "Our prime consideration, as a solution provider, is to strike a balance between convenient customer experience and security. After all, it's about making sure the cyber space a safe place for our clients to conduct business."

"Fintech 2025 - Transforming Customer Experience" gathered experts from banks, FinTech consultants and solution providers to introduce pragmatic FinTech solutions for banks and financial institutions to optimize customer experience. Apart from digital onboarding, the event also covered other topics such as Open API and Cross-boundary Wealth Management Connect Scheme, which are also HKMA's key initiatives to drive Hong Kong's FinTech development.