    TUGCU   KYG898771236

TRADEUP GLOBAL CORPORATION

(TUGCU)
TRADEUP GLOBAL : PRO FROMA BALANCE SHEET (Form 8-K)

06/10/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
TRADEUP GLOBAL CORPORATION

PRO FROMA BALANCE SHEET

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ('US$'), except for number of shares)

Pro Forma
May 3, 2021 Adjustments As Adjusted
(unaudited) (unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash $ 1,168,783 $ 3 $ 1,168,786
Prepaid expenses 2,500 - 2,500
Total Current Assets 1,171,283 3 1,171,286
Cash held in trust account 40,000,000 4,889,860 44,889,860
Total Assets $ 41,171,283 $ 4,889,863 $ 46,061,146
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Offering costs payable $ 631,737 $ - $ 631,737
Total Current Liabilities 631,737 - 631,737
Deferred underwriting fee payable 1,400,000 171,145 1,571,145
Total Liabilities 2,031,737 171,145 2,202,882
Commitments and Contingencies
Ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, 3,413,954 and 3,885,826 shares at conversion value of $10.00 per share 34,139,540 4,718,720 38,858,260
Shareholders' Equity:
Preference shares, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - -
Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 1,651,046 and 1,677,940 shares issued and outstanding (excluding 3,413,954 and 3,885,826 shares subject to possible redemption) 165 3 168
Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 300,000 and 272,247 shares issued and outstanding 30 (3 ) 27
Additional paid-in capital 5,004,609 (2 ) 5,004,607
Accumulated deficit (4,798 ) - (4,798 )
Total Shareholders' Equity 5,000,006 (2 ) 5,000,004
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 41,171,283 $ 4,889,863 $ 46,061,146

Disclaimer

TradeUP Global Corporation published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 21:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRADEUP GLOBAL CORPORATION
05:24pTRADEUP GLOBAL  : PRO FROMA BALANCE SHEET (Form 8-K)
PU
05:23pTRADEUP GLOBAL CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
06/08TRADEUP GLOBAL  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
05/07TRADEUP GLOBAL CORP  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04TRADEUP GLOBAL CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered ..
AQ
More news
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lei Huang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jian Wei Li Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Lu Qi Wen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David X. Li Independent Director
Michael Davidov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRADEUP GLOBAL CORPORATION0.00%42
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED11.65%29 806
HAL TRUST27.69%15 532
KINNEVIK AB50.13%10 858
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.00%10 369
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY33.84%10 138