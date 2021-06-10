TRADEUP GLOBAL : PRO FROMA BALANCE SHEET (Form 8-K)
06/10/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
TRADEUP GLOBAL CORPORATION
PRO FROMA BALANCE SHEET
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ('US$'), except for number of shares)
Pro Forma
May 3, 2021
Adjustments
As Adjusted
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
1,168,783
$
3
$
1,168,786
Prepaid expenses
2,500
-
2,500
Total Current Assets
1,171,283
3
1,171,286
Cash held in trust account
40,000,000
4,889,860
44,889,860
Total Assets
$
41,171,283
$
4,889,863
$
46,061,146
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Offering costs payable
$
631,737
$
-
$
631,737
Total Current Liabilities
631,737
-
631,737
Deferred underwriting fee payable
1,400,000
171,145
1,571,145
Total Liabilities
2,031,737
171,145
2,202,882
Commitments and Contingencies
Ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, 3,413,954 and 3,885,826 shares at conversion value of $10.00 per share
34,139,540
4,718,720
38,858,260
Shareholders' Equity:
Preference shares, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding
-
-
-
Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 1,651,046 and 1,677,940 shares issued and outstanding (excluding 3,413,954 and 3,885,826 shares subject to possible redemption)
165
3
168
Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 300,000 and 272,247 shares issued and outstanding
