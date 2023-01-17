Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tradeweb Markets Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TW   US8926721064

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.

(TW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-13 pm EST
71.61 USD   +0.51%
12:34aAnalysis-Bond traders get their swagger back in rate-obsessed markets
RE
01/13Tradeweb Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings
BU
01/12Credit Suisse Raises Tradeweb Markets' PT to $80 From $74, Says Fixed Income Demand Rising, Liquidity Concerns Easing; Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Analysis-Bond traders get their swagger back in rate-obsessed markets

01/17/2023 | 12:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Michael de Pass, Global Head of Linear Rates Trading, poses on the Citadel Securities trading floor in Manhattan, New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bond traders are stars again on Wall Street.

Fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) traders bolstered bank profits last year despite dreary deal markets. And traders who have navigated renewed market volatility are set to extend their winning streak, senior bankers told Reuters.

At Bank of America Corp, FICC revenue jumped 49% to $2.3 billion, lifting the trading division's full-year revenue to the highest since 2010, the bank's earnings report on Friday showed. At Citigroup Inc, revenue from fixed income surged 31% to $3.2 billion in the fourth quarter, while at JPMorgan Chase & Co it climbed 12% to $3.7 billion.

"Everybody's a macro trader now," said Jim DeMare, president of Bank of America's global markets division, referring to investors who bet on assets influenced by economic trends.

"Everybody wants to talk about inflation, everybody wants to talk about central bank policy," said DeMare, who formerly worked at Salomon Brothers, the legendary bond shop featured in Michael Lewis' 1989 classic book, "Liar's Poker."

FICC traders are enjoying a renaissance after years in the doldrums. In a throwback to the 1970s inflation is roiling economies again. Protectionism is back. And economic data sends a buzz through trading rooms, minus the shouting of previous eras. "Another strong performance in trading helped make up for the industry-wide decline of investment banking activity," JPMorgan President Daniel Pinto wrote in a note to employees. The bank's markets division posted its second-highest annual revenue on Friday.

Bond specialists in the $22 trillion Treasuries market are in high demand as the Federal Reserve and other central banks have aggressively raised interest rates over the past two years. The traders expect to stay busy as growth slows, the pandemic recedes, fighting continues in Ukraine, and U.S.-China tensions simmer.

Their comeback coincides with economic policy makers dusting off their pre-2008 playbooks. After the financial crisis, central bankers in the United States and advanced economies steadied markets by holding interest rates near zero. But when the pandemic hit, they ramped up stimulus to avoid economic disaster. The reversal of those policies has roiled markets.

"There has been no shortage of extraordinary, once-in-a-generation-type events, responses and implications,"said Ashok Varadhan, co-head of Goldman Sachs' newly merged global banking and markets division in New York. "That's been a catalyst for activity and opportunity" for clients, he said.

Goldman will report earnings later Tuesday.

The S&P 500 stock index fell 19.4% last year, when the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped to 3.8%, while the dollar rose 7.9% against major currencies.

On Tradeweb Markets Inc's electronic bond trading platforms, average daily volumes rose almost 10% in 2022.

"This is the type of market where that old-school fixed income skill set comes into play more than ever," said Billy Hult, who became chief executive this month. Hult gives the company's interns copies of "Liar's Poker" to press his point.

Michael de Pass, head of rates trading at Citadel Securities, sees volatility and activity remaining elevated with participants laser-focused on U.S. inflation data. That has usurped the monthly jobs report as Wall Street's most-watched economic indicator, he said. Citadel Securities will expand into inflation swaps in 2023.

At Jefferies Financial Group Inc, fourth-quarter bond-trading revenue jumped 71%.

"There's money to be made in fixed income again" for bond investors, said Jefferies President Brian Friedman. "Before it was the search for yield; now it's a choice of yield." Fed officials on Thursday expressed relief that inflation eased in December, paving the way for a possible step down to a quarter point interest rate increase when they meet Jan. 31. Markets are watching the Fed closely for signals.

"If you went to any one of our traders right now in any asset class - equities, mortgages, commodities - they would tell you they are trading U.S. interest rates," said Troy Rohrbaugh, global head of markets at JPMorgan, who traded currency options earlier in his career.

"Volumes remained elevated for much of 2022, and investors have been looking for an indication of when inflation is going to turn. When it does, I would expect their risk appetite to immediately increase," Rohrbaugh said.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen; Additional reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Lananh Nguyen


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.07% 0.6971 Delayed Quote.2.33%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 2.20% 35.23 Delayed Quote.6.37%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.06% 1.22016 Delayed Quote.1.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.04% 0.74608 Delayed Quote.1.06%
CITIGROUP INC. 1.69% 49.92 Delayed Quote.10.37%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 1.08282 Delayed Quote.1.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012228 Delayed Quote.1.78%
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. 0.55% 40.47 Delayed Quote.18.06%
LEGENDARY GROUP LIMITED -0.75% 1.32 Delayed Quote.1.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.18% 0.64029 Delayed Quote.0.52%
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 0.51% 71.61 Delayed Quote.10.29%
All news about TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.
12:34aAnalysis-Bond traders get their swagger back in rate-obsessed markets
RE
01/13Tradeweb Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings
BU
01/12Credit Suisse Raises Tradeweb Markets' PT to $80 From $74, Says Fixed Income Demand Ris..
MT
01/11Deutsche Bank Adjusts Tradeweb Markets Price Target to $74 From $67, Maintains Hold Rat..
MT
01/10Insider Sell: Tradeweb Markets
MT
01/05Sector Update: Financial Stocks Sink During Thursday Trading
MT
01/05Sector Update: Financial Stocks, Treasury Prices Falling Thursday
MT
01/05Tradeweb Markets Says December Average Daily Volume Up 11.6% Year-Over-Year
MT
01/05Tradeweb Reports December 2022 Total Trading Volume of $21.2 Trillion and Average Daily..
BU
01/05Tradeweb Markets Inc. Announces Operating Results for the Month, Fourth Quarter and Ful..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 200 M - -
Net income 2022 319 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 53,6x
Yield 2022 0,45%
Capitalization 14 896 M 14 896 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 9,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 046
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Tradeweb Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 71,61 $
Average target price 78,39 $
Spread / Average Target 9,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Hult Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Pluta President & Director
Sara Hassan Furber Chief Financial Officer
Lee Olesky Non-Executive Chairman
Justin Peterson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.10.29%14 896
CME GROUP INC.4.44%63 175
ASX LIMITED-0.44%9 117
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-1.98%7 677
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-0.22%5 687
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-1.99%3 178