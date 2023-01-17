Bond traders get their swagger back in rate-obsessed markets

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bond traders are stars
again on Wall Street.
Fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) traders
bolstered bank profits last year despite dreary deal markets.
And traders who have navigated renewed market volatility are set
to extend their winning streak, senior bankers told Reuters.
At Bank of America Corp, FICC revenue jumped 49% to
$2.3 billion, lifting the trading division's full-year revenue
to the highest since 2010, the bank's earnings report on Friday
showed. At Citigroup Inc, revenue from fixed income surged
31% to $3.2 billion in the fourth quarter, while at JPMorgan
Chase & Co it climbed 12% to $3.7 billion.
"Everybody's a macro trader now," said Jim DeMare, president
of Bank of America's global markets division, referring to
investors who bet on assets influenced by economic trends.
"Everybody wants to talk about inflation, everybody wants to
talk about central bank policy," said DeMare, who formerly
worked at Salomon Brothers, the legendary bond shop featured in
Michael Lewis' 1989 classic book, "Liar's Poker."
FICC traders are enjoying a renaissance after years in the
doldrums. In a throwback to the 1970s, inflation is roiling
economies again. Protectionism is back. And economic data sends
a buzz through trading rooms, minus the shouting of previous
eras.
"Another strong performance in trading helped make up for
the industry-wide decline of investment banking activity,"
JPMorgan President Daniel Pinto wrote in a note to employees.
The bank's markets division posted its second-highest annual
revenue on Friday.
Bond specialists in the $22 trillion Treasuries market are
in high demand as the Federal Reserve and other central banks
have aggressively raised interest rates over the past two years.
The traders expect to stay busy as growth slows, the pandemic
recedes, fighting continues in Ukraine, and U.S.-China tensions
simmer.
Their comeback coincides with economic policy makers dusting
off their pre-2008 playbooks. After the financial crisis,
central bankers in the United States and advanced economies
steadied markets by holding interest rates near zero. But when
the pandemic hit, they ramped up stimulus to avoid economic
disaster. The reversal of those policies has roiled markets.
"There has been no shortage of extraordinary,
once-in-a-generation-type events, responses and implications,"
said Ashok Varadhan, co-head of Goldman Sachs' newly merged
global banking and markets division in New York. "That's been a
catalyst for activity and opportunity" for clients, he said.
Goldman reported a 44% jump in FICC revenue to $2.7 billion
in the fourth quarter, driven by rates, commodities and credit,
according to earnings filings Tuesday. Morgan Stanley's fixed
income revenue rose 15% to $1.4 billion in the same period.
The S&P 500 stock index fell 19.4% last year, when
the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped to 3.8%, while the dollar
rose 7.9% against major currencies.
On Tradeweb Markets Inc's electronic bond trading
platforms, average daily volumes rose almost 10% in 2022.
"This is the type of market where that old-school fixed
income skill set comes into play more than ever," said Billy
Hult, who became chief executive this month. Hult gives the
company's interns copies of "Liar's Poker" to press his point.
Michael de Pass, head of rates trading at Citadel
Securities, sees volatility and activity remaining elevated with
participants laser-focused on U.S. inflation data. That has
usurped the monthly jobs report as Wall Street's most-watched
economic indicator, he said. Citadel Securities will expand into
inflation swaps in 2023.
At Jefferies Financial Group Inc, fourth-quarter
bond-trading revenue jumped 71%.
"There's money to be made in fixed income again" for bond
investors, said Jefferies President Brian Friedman. "Before it
was the search for yield; now it's a choice of yield."
Fed officials on Thursday expressed relief that inflation
eased in December, paving the way for a possible step down to a
quarter point interest rate increase when they meet Jan. 31.
Markets are watching the Fed closely for signals.
"If you went to any one of our traders right now in any
asset class – equities, mortgages, commodities - they would tell
you they are trading U.S. interest rates," said Troy Rohrbaugh,
global head of markets at JPMorgan, who traded currency options
earlier in his career.
"Volumes remained elevated for much of 2022, and investors
have been looking for an indication of when inflation is going
to turn. When it does, I would expect their risk appetite to
immediately increase," Rohrbaugh said.
