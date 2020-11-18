Tradeweb Markets : to Participate in Goldman Sachs 2020 U.S. Financial Services Conference

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced it will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2020 U.S. Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Tradeweb CEO Lee Olesky is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 PM EST on December 9. A live webcast and replay of the session will be available via http://investors.tradeweb.com for approximately 180 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $780 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005966/en/