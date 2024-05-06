April 2024 ADV up 69.1% YoY

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported total trading volume for the month of April 2024 of $41.9 trillion (tn)1. Average daily volume (ADV) for the month was $1.94tn, an increase of 69.1 percent (%) year-over-year (YoY).

In April 2024, Tradeweb records included:

ADV in fully electronic U.S. High Grade credit

Share of fully electronic U.S. High Grade TRACE

ADV in global repurchase agreements

April 2024 Highlights

RATES

U.S. government bond ADV was up 70.7% YoY to $205.3 billion (bn). European government bond ADV was up 23.9% YoY to $45.6bn. U.S. government bond volumes were supported by growth across all client sectors. Increased adoption across a wide range of protocols and favorable market conditions contributed to the increase in volume. The addition of r8fin continues to contribute positively to wholesale volumes. Robust primary issuance across Europe and the UK helped drive trading volume in European government bonds.

Mortgage ADV was up 34.8% YoY to $206.1bn. The continuation of elevated roll activity, together with a spike in volatility, contributed to higher ADV on our To-Be-Announced (TBA) platform, while increased client adoption contributed to strong volumes in specified pool trading.

Swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year ADV was up 118.9% YoY to $475.7bn and total rates derivatives ADV was up 127.8% YoY to $796.0bn. Strong volume in swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year was driven by ongoing institutional client activity in response to current global central bank policy decisions, as well as a 137% increase in compression activity which carries a lower FPM. Quarter to date compression activity is trending lower than 1Q24. Clients continued to utilize the request-for-market (RFM) protocol for larger risk transfers, while inflation and emerging markets swap growth remained strong.



CREDIT

Fully electronic U.S. credit ADV was up 96.1% YoY to $8.0bn and European credit ADV was up 19.4% YoY to $2.3bn. Higher U.S. credit volumes were driven by increased client adoption, most notably in request-for-quote (RFQ), portfolio trading and Tradeweb AllTrade®. Tradeweb captured a record 19.7% share of fully electronic U.S. High Grade TRACE, and 7.3% share of fully electronic U.S. High Yield TRACE. Increases in European credit volumes were driven by continued client adoption of portfolio trading, unique dealer selection tools (SNAP IOI) and session-based trading.

Municipal bonds ADV was up 20.8% YoY to $347 million (mm). Volumes outpaced the broader market, which was up roughly 6% YoY 2 . Institutional and retail activity was strong, with robust buyside activity amidst active issuance.

Credit derivatives ADV was up 65.0% YoY to $15.3bn. Increased credit volatility and credit default swap indices (CDX) roll trading led to increased swap execution facility (SEF) and multilateral trading facility (MTF) credit default swaps activity.



EQUITIES

U.S. ETF ADV was up 24.8% YoY to $7.8bn and European ETF ADV was up 19.4% YoY to $2.8bn. U.S. and European institutional ETF volumes continued to grow as more clients embraced Tradeweb’s electronic RFQ protocol. U.S. wholesale ETF volumes also increased as the customer base continued to expand.



MONEY MARKETS

Repurchase agreement ADV was up 39.4% YoY to $598.2bn. Increased client activity on Tradeweb’s electronic repo trading platform drove record global repo activity. The combination of quantitative tightening, increased collateral supply, and current rates market activity shifted more assets from the Federal Reserve’s reverse repo facility to money markets. Retail money markets activity was strong as markets priced in less aggressive Fed rate cuts.



Please refer to the report posted to https://www.tradeweb.com/newsroom/monthly-activity-reports/ for complete information and data related to our historical monthly, quarterly and yearly ADV and total trading volume across asset classes.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 50 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves more than 2,500 clients in more than 70 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $1.5 trillion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

Basis of Presentation

All reported amounts are presented in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated. In determining the reported U.S. dollar amounts for non-U.S. dollar denominated securities, the non-U.S. dollar amount for a particular month is translated into U.S. dollars based on the monthly average foreign exchange rate for the prior month. Volumes presented in this release exclude volumes generated by (i) unbilled trial agreements, (ii) products billed on an agreement basis where we do not calculate notional value, and (iii) products that are not rates, credit, equities or money markets products. Please see the footnotes on page 3 of the full report for information regarding how we calculate market share amounts presented in this release.

Market and Industry Data

This press release and the complete report include estimates regarding market and industry data that we prepared based on our management’s knowledge and experience in the markets in which we operate, together with information obtained from various sources, including publicly available information, industry reports and publications, surveys, our clients, trade and business organizations and other contacts in the markets in which we operate. In presenting this information, we have made certain assumptions that we believe to be reasonable based on such data and other similar sources and on our knowledge of, and our experience to date in, the markets in which we operate. While such information is believed to be reliable for the purposes used herein, no representations are made as to the accuracy or completeness thereof and we take no responsibility for such information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements related to, among other things, our outlook and future performance, the industry and markets in which we operate, our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects and assumptions and future events are forward-looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the documents of Tradeweb Markets Inc. on file with or furnished to the SEC, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, preliminary average variable fees per million dollars of volume traded are subject to the completion of management’s final review and our other financial closing procedures and therefore are subject to change. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future events or performance and future events, our actual results of operations, financial condition or liquidity, and the development of the industry and markets in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. In addition, even if future events, our results of operations, financial condition or liquidity, and events in the industry and markets in which we operate, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this release, they may not be predictive of events, results or developments in future periods.

Any forward-looking statement that we make in this release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release.

1 Tradeweb acquired Yieldbroker on August 31, 2023 and r8fin on January 19, 2024. Total volume reported includes volumes from each acquired business subsequent to the date of the applicable acquisition.

2 Based on data from MSRB

