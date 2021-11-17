Log in
    TW   US8926721064

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.

(TW)
10:31aTradeweb to Participate in Goldman Sachs 2021 U.S. Financial Services Conference
BU
11/10INSIDER SELL : Tradeweb Markets
MT
11/08INSIDER SELL : Tradeweb Markets
MT
Tradeweb to Participate in Goldman Sachs 2021 U.S. Financial Services Conference

11/17/2021 | 10:31am EST
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced it will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2021 U.S. Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021.

Tradeweb CEO Lee Olesky is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 2:20 PM EST on December 8. A live webcast and replay of the session will be available via http://investors.tradeweb.com for approximately 180 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $970 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 073 M - -
Net income 2021 270 M - -
Net cash 2021 939 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 86,7x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 19 679 M 19 679 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,5x
EV / Sales 2022 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 961
Free-Float 45,2%
Managers and Directors
Lee Olesky Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Hult President & Director
Sara Hassan Furber Chief Financial Officer
Martin J. Brand Chairman
Justin Peterson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.54.68%19 519
CME GROUP INC.24.52%81 469
ASX LIMITED29.29%13 271
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-4.85%11 530
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET (DFM) P.J.S.C217.20%5 595
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED255.29%3 247