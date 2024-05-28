Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced it will participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Trading Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Tradeweb CEO Billy Hult will participate in a fireside chat at 10:30am EDT. A live webcast of the session will be available via https://investors.tradeweb.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will be accessible at the same site for approximately 180 days following the conclusion of the event.

Tradeweb is also scheduled to participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference on Thursday, May 30, 2024, the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference on Monday, June 10, 2024 and the Jefferies Global FinTech Conference on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 50 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves more than 2,500 clients in more than 70 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $1.5 trillion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

