Early Childhood Education: 19 Days of Giving

Traditions Bank appreciates ALL of the nonprofits providing childcare for local families or administering support services to childcare facilities in our communities. During our 19th Anniversary Month, we are proud to spotlight and donate to 16 organizations that do this important work in our service areas.

Each of the four organizations below received $1000 in appreciation of their efforts and honor of our customers.

Mission: Child Care Consultants ensures that all families have access to affordable, high-quality child care choices that lead to success in school and life.

"A local family, that works hard to provide for their children, needed help affording childcare. They applied for Child Care Works, through Child Care Consultants, to help them pay for childcare. Their application was denied because they were over the income limits. Applications can be denied if the family is as little as one dollar over the income requirements. This family was desperate for help since both parents worked full time and they needed reliable, quality childcare for their two children. They did not want to quit their job and push their family further into financial hardship and poverty. Child Care Consultants' Resource & Referral Department stepped in to provide additional assistance. The Resource & Referral Specialist worked with the family to learn of their specific needs and researched possible childcare providers that would meet them. She contacted childcare centers in the area that had possible openings for the two children. CCC staff also reached out to other nonprofits that provide scholarships to assist families in paying for care as our private scholarship funds were depleted. CCC was able to find a childcare center that met the families' needs and would accept scholarship funds. CCC helps families at any income level find quality childcare providers and also makes connections with alternative sources to help with the childcare costs should the family not qualify for Child Care Works."

These gifts support subsidies for local families to help them afford quality childcare and for referral services to help local families find child care services.

PennCares provides early childhood services to children in York, Adams, Franklin, and Fulton counties. These services include Child Development Groups, Preschool Programs, and Early Intervention. Early Intervention is a free program that provides therapy to children birth to 3 years of age in their natural environment.

"Grayson receives speech therapy from PennCares for a delay in his speech and language development. Since July 2021, Diane has worked with Grayson as his speech therapist. Here are a few comments from Grayson's mother: "Diane has been wonderful to work with. Grayson gets excited when she is coming. She has been kind and caring towards Grayson and our entire family. She includes us in her sessions and has given my husband and me tips on working with Grayson. He is now able to communicate his basic needs, and we can now actually talk to him."

United Way of Lancaster County continues to support children and early learning providers. The pandemic has not thwarted our vision and purpose to deliver on the local level. Over the past year, United Way of Lancaster County has invested nearly $550,000 in helping to change the conditions of early learning by leading a comprehensive approach of increasing enrollment into early learning centers, helping smaller home-based centers become certified educators, and assisting families with support for developmental delays.

For more than 20 years, the Joshua Group has served at-risk youth in Harrisburg. The Joshua Group offers programming that addresses the academic and social needs of economically disadvantaged city youth of all ages. They believe education is the anti-poverty program that works, thus the goals and objectives of the J Crew After-School Program and the Summer Learning Program are focused exclusively on education, including increasing student attendance, improving academic performance, closing existing Reading and Math gaps, reducing behavior referrals, and helping each student maximize their educational attainment.

We continue our 19 Days of Giving next week by highlighting nonprofits working in Financial Literacy.

