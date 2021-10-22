Log in
    TRBK   US89269L1026

TRADITIONS BANCORP, INC.

(TRBK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 10/21 11:12:02 am
21 USD   -0.47%
10/16EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION : 19 Days of Giving
PU
10/08WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT : 19 Days of Giving
PU
10/01THE YOUNG BANKERS' BLOG : Breaking the Paycheck to Paycheck Cycle
PU
Financial Literacy: 19 Days of Giving

10/22/2021 | 02:44pm EDT
Financial literacy is the foundation of your relationship with money, and it is a lifelong journey of learning. At Traditions Bank, we believe a community educated on how to spend, invest and save its money is in a better position to grow and succeed.

This week, we highlighted organizations creating and implementing financial education in our communities. Traditions Bank appreciates ALL of the nonprofits providing these vital programs in our service areas and beyond. Each of the three organizations below received financial support in appreciation of their efforts and honor of our customers.

Day of Giving #11 & 12 Community Progress Council

York County's community action agency empowers individuals and families to move toward self-sufficiency and advocates for change to promote community growth.

"Anayancy Gutierrez came to York County from Mexico with a dream to become independent and give her family a more secure future. Anayancy believes that education is the key to her family's success in America and has been enrolling in as many classes and workshops as possible through Community Progress Council. The courses include GED classes, ESL (English as a Second Language) classes, financial literacy classes, nutrition workshops, and parenting classes. Anayancy is absorbing everything she can to see her dream of self-sufficiency become a reality.

One of Anayancy's most recent accomplishments was completing CPC's "Getting Ahead in a Just-Getting-By World" course, where participants are empowered to share their struggles, stories, and goals as a way to begin building resources and a foundation for financial stability.

Day #11's gift is for programming in CPC's York Center, and day #12's donation is earmarked for services in their Hanover Center.

Day of Giving #13 & 15 Junior Achievement of South Central, PA

During a typical school year, JA of South Central PA works with over 100,000 K-12 students to build confidence and skills in financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurship.

As quoted by a Lancaster area middle school teacher about the YES! *Your Economic Success" program, "These are real-world skills and real-world knowledge that are vital to the kids' future success. The kids have fun while learning. I wish every student day could have this high measure of fun, engagement, and learning."

Day #13's gift is for services in Lancaster County, and day #15's donation is for programs in York County.

Day of Giving #14 Brethren Housing Association

The Brethren Housing Association (BHA) mission is to help individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness achieve their God-given potential by providing a holistic program of stable housing, supportive services, and loving relationships. Their vision is to build a future with hope for the families they serve. BHA operates three programs (Transitions, Side-By-Side and Next Steps), owns ten parcels of land for 22 apartments, and employs eight staff members.

We will end our 19 Days of Giving next week by highlighting nonprofits working in Mentorship.

Learn how we partner with our community, 'Beyond Banking'

Disclaimer

York Traditions Bank published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 18:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
