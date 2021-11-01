Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Traditions Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TRBK   US89269L1026

TRADITIONS BANCORP, INC.

(TRBK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 10/27 03:50:10 pm
21 USD   -2.10%
08:38aJoin us for #BanksNeverAskThat in November
PU
10/29MENTORSHIP : 19 Days of Giving
PU
10/27Earnings Flash (TRBK) TRADITIONS BANCORP Reports Q3 EPS $0.74
MT
Join us for #BanksNeverAskThat in November

11/01/2021 | 08:38am EDT
Can You Spot a Phishing Scam?

Every day, thousands of people fall victim to fraudulent emails, texts, and calls from scammers pretending to be their bank. And in this time of expanded use of online banking, the problem is only getting worse. The Federal Trade Commission's report on fraud estimates that American consumers lost a staggering $3.3 billion to these phishing schemes and other fraud in 2020-that's nearly double what was lost in 2019.

It's Time to Put Scammers in Their Place

Online scams aren't so scary when you know what to look for. And at Traditions Bank, we're committed to helping you spot them as an extra layer of protection for your account. We've joined with the American Bankers Association and banks across the country in a nationwide effort to fight phishing-one scam at a time. We want every Traditions Bank customer to become a pro at spotting a phishing scam-and stop bank impostors in their tracks. It starts with these four words: Banks Never Ask That. Because when you know what sounds suspicious, you'll be less likely to be fooled.

These Top 3 Phishing Scams are Full of Red Flags:
  • Text Message: If you receive a text message from someone claiming to be your bank asking you to sign in or offer up your personal information, it's a scam. Banks never ask that.
  • Email: Watch out for emails that ask you to click a suspicious link or provide personal information. The sender may claim to be someone from your bank, but it's a scam. Banks never ask that.
  • Phone Call: Would your bank ever call you to verify your account number. No! Banks never ask that. If you ever doubt that the caller is legitimate, hang up and call the bank directly at a number you trust.

You've probably seen some of these scams before. But that doesn't stop a scammer from trying. For more tips on how to keep phishing criminals at bay, including videos, an interactive quiz, and more, visit www.BanksNeverAskThat.com. and be sure to share the webpage with your friends and family.

What's Your Scam Score?

Take five minutes to become a scamspotter pro by taking the #BanksNeverAskThat quiz at www.BanksNeverAskThat.com. Share your score on social media to encourage your friends and family to test their scam savviness, too. The more scamspotters are out there, the harder it is for phishing criminals to catch their next victim.

Learn to Spot Phishing on our Social Media Channels

Follow along on our social media channels throughout November as we highlight tips and tricks to spot phishing and stop it before it happens.

Disclaimer

York Traditions Bank published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 12:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRADITIONS BANCORP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30,4 M - -
Net income 2020 8,37 M - -
Net cash 2020 18,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 65,9 M 65,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,47x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eugene J. Draganosky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Blecher Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Michael E. Kochenour Chairman
David L. Bode Director
John D. Brown Director