Join us for #BanksNeverAskThat in November

Every day, thousands of people fall victim to fraudulent emails, texts, and calls from scammers pretending to be their bank. And in this time of expanded use of online banking, the problem is only getting worse. The Federal Trade Commission's report on fraud estimates that American consumers lost a staggering $3.3 billion to these phishing schemes and other fraud in 2020-that's nearly double what was lost in 2019.

Online scams aren't so scary when you know what to look for. And at Traditions Bank, we're committed to helping you spot them as an extra layer of protection for your account. We've joined with the American Bankers Association and banks across the country in a nationwide effort to fight phishing-one scam at a time. We want every Traditions Bank customer to become a pro at spotting a phishing scam-and stop bank impostors in their tracks. It starts with these four words: Banks Never Ask That. Because when you know what sounds suspicious, you'll be less likely to be fooled.

Text Message: If you receive a text message from someone claiming to be your bank asking you to sign in or offer up your personal information, it's a scam. Banks never ask that.

Email: Watch out for emails that ask you to click a suspicious link or provide personal information. The sender may claim to be someone from your bank, but it's a scam. Banks never ask that.

Phone Call: Would your bank ever call you to verify your account number. No! Banks never ask that. If you ever doubt that the caller is legitimate, hang up and call the bank directly at a number you trust.

You've probably seen some of these scams before. But that doesn't stop a scammer from trying. For more tips on how to keep phishing criminals at bay, including videos, an interactive quiz, and more, visit www.BanksNeverAskThat.com. and be sure to share the webpage with your friends and family.

Take five minutes to become a scamspotter pro by taking the #BanksNeverAskThat quiz at www.BanksNeverAskThat.com. Share your score on social media to encourage your friends and family to test their scam savviness, too. The more scamspotters are out there, the harder it is for phishing criminals to catch their next victim.

