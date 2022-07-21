Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Traditions Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRBK   US89269L1026

TRADITIONS BANCORP, INC.

(TRBK)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:54 2022-07-19 pm EDT
21.30 USD   -1.16%
05:06pTraditions Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend
PR
04/27Traditions Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings
PR
04/27Traditions Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Traditions Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend

07/21/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YORK, Pa., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 21, 2022, the Board of Directors of Traditions Bancorp (OTC Pink: TRBK), parent company of Traditions Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents per common share. The dividend will be paid on August 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2022.

Formed in 2002 with administrative headquarters in York, Pennsylvania, Traditions Bank operates seven full-service branch offices located in York, Hanover, and Lancaster, as well as a loan production office in Lemoyne, Cumberland County. With assets of $748 million as of March 31, 2022 and 170 associates, Traditions Bank provides depository and borrowing services to businesses and individuals located in south-central Pennsylvania. The Bank is a leading provider of residential mortgages and has been a Bauer Financial recommended financial institution for more than a decade.

To learn more about Traditions Bancorp, visit www.traditionsbancorp.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traditions-bancorp-announces-second-quarter-cash-dividend-301591397.html

SOURCE Traditions Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TRADITIONS BANCORP, INC.
05:06pTraditions Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend
PR
04/27Traditions Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings
PR
04/27Traditions Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
04/19Traditions Bancorp Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
04/19Traditions Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarterly Dividend, Payable on May 13, 2022
CI
03/24Traditions Bancorp Announces Share Repurchase Plan
PR
03/24Traditions Bancorp, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $3 million worth of its shares..
CI
03/24Traditions Bancorp, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
03/09TRADITIONS BANCORP : 4 Important Questions to Ask Before Buying Your First Home
PU
03/09TRADITIONS BANCORP : Her Traditions Women in the Trades Scholarship Announced
PU
More news