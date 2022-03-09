Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Traditions Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRBK   US89269L1026

TRADITIONS BANCORP, INC.

(TRBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Traditions Bancorp : Her Traditions Women in the Trades Scholarship Announced

03/09/2022 | 02:42pm EST
Traditions Bank has announced that it has expanded its Her Traditions Scholarship Program to include an award specifically for women in the trades.

A shortage in skilled trade labor combined with a desire for women to explore careers in fields traditionally dominated by men has led to a surge in women seeking opportunities in the trades. This need and a renewed focus to support women across all professions led Traditions Bank to create the additional scholarship.

"Our Her Traditions program continues to grow and expand to better support all women in the communities we serve," shares President and CEO Eugene Draganosky. "Part of our focus is celebrating the value of a diverse workforce and the importance of women's perspectives in every industry."

The Her Traditions Scholarship Program was formed in 2010. To date, it has awarded $26,000 to 52 young women in the South Central Pennsylvania area to help them pursue their dreams and make their mark. This added annual scholarship will provide funds directly to women who need assistance in purchasing tools for their particular trade.

According to Director of Her Traditions, Nicole Shaffer, the expansion of the bank's scholarship program would not have been possible without the support of the local chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC). "We worked collaboratively with the women of NAWIC to build out a scholarship application unique to women in the trades," Shaffer shares. "Their perspective has been invaluable and has allowed us to focus on the best ways to offer support and deliver the assistance."

"One of the primary goals of NAWIC is to foster more women entering into a skilled trade," notes Marissa Bankert, President of the NAWIC Chapter of South-Central PA. "While women make up the majority of the workforce in the United States, only four percent of women are currently employed in the trades. We want to show women and girls how a career in construction can be both personally and financially rewarding."

The Her Traditions Women in the Trades Scholarship is accepting applications from women in the York, Lancaster, and Capital Region through April 18, 2022. Women who are involved in an apprenticeship program or enrolled or attending an educational program focused on the trades are welcome to apply.

Scholarship Info / Application

About Her Traditions

Her Traditions is a program through Traditions Bank designed by and for women to help them discover their financial personality, become more financially prepared, and have the tools and guidance to improve their relationship with money. Through financial literacy resources, events, and community partnerships, Her Traditions strives to be a resource to women in the communities we serve while placing a specific focus on celebrating the important roles that women play.

Learn more about Her Traditions

Disclaimer

York Traditions Bank published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 19:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
