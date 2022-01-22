Traditions Bancorp : Lobbies reopen on Monday, January 24

Dear Valued Customer,

Thank you for your patience as we managed the recent rise in COVID cases and pivoted to drive-thru and appointment-only banking over the past few weeks.

We are pleased to share that our branch lobbies will reopen for walk-in customers beginning Monday, January 24.

Masks continue to be strongly encouraged to help slow the spread of the latest coronavirus variant. If you are not feeling well, we are happy to schedule a virtual appointment with you by calling 717-747-2600.

In addition to our lobbies, we are ready to serve you in the following ways:

Utilize our Drive-Thru service at all branches, except Downtown York

Call our Customer Care Team at 717-747-2600

Email us using the form on our website

Access our Chat feature, which can be found in the lower right corner of our website

Use our convenient ATM's, online banking, mobile banking, or telephone banking

Thank you for being a Traditions Bank customer and for your ongoing trust in us.

Gene Draganosky

President & CEO