    TRBK   US89269L1026

TRADITIONS BANCORP, INC.

(TRBK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Traditions Bancorp : Lobbies reopen on Monday, January 24

01/22/2022 | 09:54am EST
Dear Valued Customer,

Thank you for your patience as we managed the recent rise in COVID cases and pivoted to drive-thru and appointment-only banking over the past few weeks.

We are pleased to share that our branch lobbies will reopen for walk-in customers beginning Monday, January 24.

Masks continue to be strongly encouraged to help slow the spread of the latest coronavirus variant. If you are not feeling well, we are happy to schedule a virtual appointment with you by calling 717-747-2600.

In addition to our lobbies, we are ready to serve you in the following ways:

  • Utilize our Drive-Thru service at all branches, except Downtown York
  • Call our Customer Care Team at 717-747-2600
  • Email us using the form on our website
  • Access our Chat feature, which can be found in the lower right corner of our website
  • Use our convenient ATM's, online banking, mobile banking, or telephone banking

Thank you for being a Traditions Bank customer and for your ongoing trust in us.

Gene Draganosky
President & CEO

Disclaimer

York Traditions Bank published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 14:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30,4 M - -
Net income 2020 8,37 M - -
Net cash 2020 18,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 66,0 M 66,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,47x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Eugene J. Draganosky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Blecher Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Michael E. Kochenour Chairman
David L. Bode Director
John D. Brown Director