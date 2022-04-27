Log in
    COOK   US89269P1030

TRAEGER, INC.

(COOK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/27 04:00:02 pm EDT
6.230 USD   -3.11%
04:08pTraeger Announces Reporting Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
BU
04/26TRAEGER, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/07S&P Revises Traeger Outlook To Negative from Positive On Weak Fiscal 2021 Results And Higher Leverage; Ratings Affirmed
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Traeger Announces Reporting Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

04/27/2022 | 04:08pm EDT
Traeger, Inc. (“Traeger”) (NYSE: COOK), creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, today announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (844) 200-6205 or +1 (646) 904-5544 for international callers, conference ID 813103. To pre-register for the conference call, please visit Traeger First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call (incommglobalevents.com). The conference call will also be webcast live at https://investors.traeger.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until May 18, 2022. To access the telephone replay please dial (866) 813-9403 or +1 929 458 6194 for international callers, conference ID 779183. A replay of the webcast will also be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call on the Company's website at https://investors.traeger.com. The replay will be available on the Company’s website for approximately one year following the call.

About Traeger

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, an outdoor cooking system that ignites all-natural hardwoods to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and barbecue. Our grills are versatile and easy to use, empowering cooks of all skill sets to create delicious meals with a wood-fired flavor that cannot be replicated with gas, charcoal, or electric grills. Grills are at the core of Traeger’s platform and are complemented by Traeger wood pellets, rubs, sauces, premium frozen meal kits and accessories.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 824 M - -
Net income 2022 -53,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 377 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 760 M 760 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 863
Free-Float 90,4%
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Andrus Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dominic Blosil Chief Financial Officer
Ralph Alvarez Lead Independent Director
Wendy A. Beck Director
Martin C. Eltrich Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAEGER, INC.-47.12%760
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-18.98%24 659
WHIRLPOOL-23.77%10 668
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-35.40%8 536
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.52%5 839
COWAY CO., LTD.-5.51%4 048