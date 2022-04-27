Traeger Announces Reporting Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Traeger, Inc. (“Traeger”) (NYSE: COOK), creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, today announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (844) 200-6205 or +1 (646) 904-5544 for international callers, conference ID 813103. To pre-register for the conference call, please visit Traeger First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call (incommglobalevents.com). The conference call will also be webcast live at https://investors.traeger.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until May 18, 2022. To access the telephone replay please dial (866) 813-9403 or +1 929 458 6194 for international callers, conference ID 779183. A replay of the webcast will also be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call on the Company's website at https://investors.traeger.com. The replay will be available on the Company’s website for approximately one year following the call.

About Traeger

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, an outdoor cooking system that ignites all-natural hardwoods to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and barbecue. Our grills are versatile and easy to use, empowering cooks of all skill sets to create delicious meals with a wood-fired flavor that cannot be replicated with gas, charcoal, or electric grills. Grills are at the core of Traeger’s platform and are complemented by Traeger wood pellets, rubs, sauces, premium frozen meal kits and accessories.

