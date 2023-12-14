Traeger Pellet Grills Recalls Flat Top Propane Grills Due to Fire Hazard

Recall Summary





Name of Product: Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Propane Grills





Hazard: The burner control knob can be incorrectly labeled, which can result in the grill being unintentionally left on, posing a fire hazard.





Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Grills and contact Traeger for inspection instructions and, if the burner control knobs are incorrectly labelled, consumers will receive a free repair kit.

Consumer Contact: Traeger toll-free at 833-654-2407 seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. MT or online at www.traeger.com/recall or www.traeger.com and click on "Recall" for more information.





Recall Details





Units: About 37,000





Description: This recall involvesthe Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Grills powered by propane. The product is black in color and has a closeable lid with a silver handle and the name "Traeger" written on it in black with the Traeger logo. The product is approximately 74 inches long by 27 inches wide by 36 inches tall and weighs about 189 lbs. The grills have a silver color label located on the rear with SKU Number as 1DFL42LLA.





Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 57 reports of flame adjustment knobs being incorrectly labeled. No fires or injuries have been reported.

Sold at: Ace Hardware, The Home Depot and Scheel's stores nationwide and online at www.acehardware.com, www.homedepot.com and www.traeger.com from February 2023 through October 2023 for about $900.

Importer: Traeger Pellet Grills LLC, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Manufactured in: Vietnam





Photos

















Recalled Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Grill





Silver Color label Located on the Rear With SKU Number 1DFL42LLA.





Fast Track Recall





Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.





About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.













Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.





For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.







