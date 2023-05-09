Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Traeger, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COOK   US89269P1030

TRAEGER, INC.

(COOK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:45 2023-05-08 pm EDT
2.820 USD   -2.42%
06:51aTraeger to Participate in the 2023 Jefferies Virtual Outdoor Summit
BU
04/19Traeger Announces Reporting Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
BU
04/17Traeger, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Traeger to Participate in the 2023 Jefferies Virtual Outdoor Summit

05/09/2023 | 06:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Traeger, Inc. (“Traeger”) (NYSE: COOK), creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, today announced that Jeremy Andrus, Chief Executive Officer, Dominic Blosil, Chief Financial Officer, and Nick Bacchus, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Jefferies Virtual Outdoor Summit on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The fireside chat will begin at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

There will be a live webcast of the fireside chat and a replay will be available for 30 days following the fireside chat on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Traeger’s website at https://investors.traeger.com.

ABOUT TRAEGER GRILLS®

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, an outdoor cooking system that ignites all-natural hardwoods to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and barbecue. In 2023, Traeger entered the griddle category, further establishing its leadership position in the outdoor cooking space. Traeger grills are versatile and easy to use, empowering cooks of all skill sets to create delicious meals with flavor that cannot be replicated. Grills are at the core of our platform and are complemented by Traeger wood pellets, rubs, sauces, accessories, and MEATER smart thermometers.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 579 M - -
Net income 2023 -41,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,73x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 346 M 346 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
EV / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 688
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart TRAEGER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Traeger, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAEGER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,82 $
Average target price 3,92 $
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Andrus Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dominic Blosil Chief Financial Officer
James H. Hardy Chief Operating Officer
Wendy A. Beck Independent Director
Martin C. Eltrich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAEGER, INC.0.00%346
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI7.09%28 188
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION-3.14%7 495
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-7.69%5 574
SHANGHAI FLYCO ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CO., LTD.4.44%4 430
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.22.16%4 096
