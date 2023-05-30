Advanced search
    COOK   US89269P1030

TRAEGER, INC.

(COOK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-30 pm EDT
3.650 USD   +5.80%
04:11pTraeger to Participate in the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
BU
05/22Traeger Announces Brendan Welch as EVP of Engineering
BU
05/12Top Premarket Decliners
MT
Traeger to Participate in the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

05/30/2023 | 04:11pm EDT
Traeger, Inc. (“Traeger”) (NYSE: COOK), creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, today announced that Jeremy Andrus, Chief Executive Officer, Dominic Blosil, Chief Financial Officer, and Nick Bacchus, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The Fireside chat will begin at 10:15 am Eastern Time.

There will be a live webcast of the fireside chat and a replay will be available for 30 days following the fireside chat on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Traeger’s website at https://investors.traeger.com.

ABOUT TRAEGER GRILLS®

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, an outdoor cooking system that ignites all-natural hardwoods to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and barbecue. In 2023, Traeger entered the griddle category, further establishing its leadership position in the outdoor cooking space. Traeger grills are versatile and easy to use, empowering cooks of all skill sets to create delicious meals with flavor that cannot be replicated. Grills are at the core of our platform and are complemented by Traeger wood pellets, rubs, sauces, accessories, and MEATER smart thermometers.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 577 M - -
Net income 2023 -38,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 386 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -9,45x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 427 M 427 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 688
Free-Float 88,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,45 $
Average target price 3,92 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Andrus Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dominic Blosil Chief Financial Officer
Brendan Welch Executive Vice President-Engineering
James H. Hardy Chief Operating Officer
Wendy A. Beck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAEGER, INC.22.34%427
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI3.99%27 090
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION-5.12%7 350
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-2.98%5 805
SHANGHAI FLYCO ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CO., LTD.-0.12%4 244
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO., LTD.92.56%4 185
