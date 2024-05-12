Trafco Group B.S.C.

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

At 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)

1 CORPORATE INFORMATION

Trafco Group B.S.C. ('the Company' or 'Trafco') is a public joint stock company, the shares of which are listed and publicly traded on Bahrain Bourse. The Company was incorporated in the Kingdom of Bahrain by Amiri Decree No. 10 of November 1977. The Company operates in accordance with the provisions of the Bahrain Commercial Companies Law under commercial registration (CR) number 8500 issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce. The Company's registered office is situated at Building 117, Road 42, Block 343, Mina Salman Industrial Area, Kingdom of Bahrain. The Company's principal activity is trading in food products.

The Group comprises of the Company and its subsidiaries. The details of Company's subsidiaries and an associate are disclosed in the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on 12 May 2024.

2 MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Basis of preparation

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not contain all information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. In addition, results for the three months period ended 31 March 2024 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the financial year ending 31 December 2024.

New and amended standards and interpretations adopted by the Group

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, except for the new and amended standards and interpretations effective as of 1 January 2024. The Group has not early adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.

The following amendment applies for the first time in 2024, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group.

IAS 7 and IFRS 7 - Supplier Finance Arrangements

IFRS 16 - Lease liability in a sale and leaseback

IAS 1 - Classification of liabilities as current and non-current

3 MATERIAL ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS AND ESTIMATES

The significant accounting judgements and estimates used in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.