Trafco Group B.S.C.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
31 MARCH 2024 (REVIEWED)
REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TRAFCO GROUP B.S.C.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Trafco Group B.S.C. ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") as at 31 March 2024, comprising of the interim consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 March 2024 and the related interim consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity for the three-month period then ended and explanatory notes. The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 ('IAS 34') "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.
Auditor's Registration No. 45
12 May 2024
Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain
Trafco Group B.S.C.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the period ended 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)
Three-month period ended
31 March
2024
2023
BD
BD
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit of the Group for the period
1,154,943
1,080,936
Adjustments for:
Investment income
(698,843)
(734,331)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
246,468
244,516
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
104,983
99,401
Finance costs on lease liabilities
51,456
47,766
Other finance costs
95,123
110,517
Provision for employees' end of service benefits
59,305
46,439
Provision for slow moving and obsolete of inventories
16,335
17,587
Allowance for expected credit losses
38,222
32,200
Operating profit before changes in working capital
1,067,992
945,031
Working capital changes:
Inventories
11,408
(196,592)
Right of return assets
(990)
(2,314)
Trade and other receivables
(2,440,868)
(1,547,144)
Trade and other payables
924,930
(103,591)
Retention payable
79,470
-
Contract and refund liabilities
87,739
56,087
Net cash used in operations
(270,319)
(848,523)
Directors' remuneration paid
(119,925)
(102,500)
Employees' end of service benefits paid
(23,447)
(18,811)
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(413,691)
(969,834)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(1,132,056)
(107,912)
Purchase of investments at fair value through other comprehensive income
(56,631)
(22,208)
Proceeds from disposals of investments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
-
73,687
Dividends and interest received
344,913
325,189
Net cash flows (used in)/from investing activities
(843,774)
268,756
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Import loans availed
2,964,527
3,744,187
Repayment of import loan
(2,530,206)
(3,261,862)
Finance costs paid
(85,087)
(103,020)
Term loan availed
-
1,300,000
Repayment of term loan
(209,296)
(136,171)
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
(190,195)
(177,013)
Finance costs paid on lease liabilities
(51,456)
(47,766)
Net cash flows (used in)/from financing activities
(101,713)
1,318,355
Trafco Group B.S.C.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (continued)
For the period ended 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)
Three-month period ended
31 March
2024
2023
BD
BD
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(1,359,178)
617,277
Foreign currency translation adjustments - net
(554)
4,258
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
5,038,110
3,142,708
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT 31 MARCH (A)
3,678,378
3,764,243
(A) Cash and cash equivalents comprise of following amounts:
Cash, bank balances and short-term deposits
3,678,378
4,406,259
Less: Bank overdrafts
-
(642,016)
3,678,378
3,764,243
Trafco Group B.S.C.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the period ended 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)
Attributable to the shareholders of Trafco Group B.S.C.
Reserves
Retained
Foreign
Retained
earnings
Non-
Share
Treasury
Share
Statutory
General
Fair value
currency
earnings -
non-
Proposed
Total
Shareholders'
controlling
Total
capital
shares
premium
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
distributable
distributable
appropriations
reserves
equity
interests
equity
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
Balance at 1 January 2024
8,067,505
(1,706,644)
3,386,502
4,033,753
1,615,000
8,483,180
(49,259)
4,597,974
496,736
1,311,223
20,488,607
30,235,970
5,403,645
35,639,615
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
958,076
-
-
958,076
958,076
196,867
1,154,943
Other comprehensive income
for the period
-
-
-
-
-
100,911
(283)
-
-
-
100,628
100,628
13,883
114,511
Total comprehensive income
for the period
-
-
-
-
-
100,911
(283)
958,076
-
-
1,058,704
1,058,704
210,750
1,269,454
Dividends (note 9)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,261,223)
(1,261,223)
(1,261,223)
-
(1,261,223)
Transfer to general reserve
-
-
-
-
50,000
-
-
-
-
(50,000)
-
-
-
-
Balance at 31 March 2024
8,067,505
(1,706,644)
3,386,502
4,033,753
1,665,000
8,584,091
(49,542)
5,556,050
496,736
-
20,286,088
30,033,451
5,614,395
35,647,846
Attributable to the shareholders of Trafco Group B.S.C.
Reserves
Retained
Foreign
Retained
earnings
Non-
Share
Treasury
Share
Statutory
General
Fair value
currency
earnings -
non-
Proposed
Total
Shareholders'
controlling
Total
capital
shares
premium
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
distributable
distributable
appropriations
reserves
equity
interests
equity
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
Balance at 1 January 2023
8,067,505
(1,706,644)
3,386,502
4,033,753
1,565,000
7,339,975
(38,048)
4,047,633
496,736
1,162,844
18,607,893
28,355,256
4,919,438
33,274,694
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
880,183
-
-
880,183
880,183
200,753
1,080,936
Other comprehensive income
for the period
-
-
-
-
-
265,334
2,172
-
-
-
267,506
267,506
12,755
280,261
Total comprehensive income
for the period
-
-
-
-
-
265,334
2,172
880,183
-
-
1,147,689
1,147,689
213,508
1,361,197
Dividends (note 9)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,112,844)
(1,112,844)
(1,112,844)
-
(1,112,844)
Transfer to general reserve
-
-
-
-
50,000
-
-
-
-
(50,000)
-
-
-
-
Gain on disposal of investments
at fair value through other
comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
(50,072)
-
50,072
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at 31 March 2023
8,067,505
(1,706,644)
3,386,502
4,033,753
1,615,000
7,555,237
(35,876)
4,977,888
496,736
-
18,642,738
28,390,101
5,132,946
33,523,047
Trafco Group B.S.C.
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
At 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)
1 CORPORATE INFORMATION
Trafco Group B.S.C. ('the Company' or 'Trafco') is a public joint stock company, the shares of which are listed and publicly traded on Bahrain Bourse. The Company was incorporated in the Kingdom of Bahrain by Amiri Decree No. 10 of November 1977. The Company operates in accordance with the provisions of the Bahrain Commercial Companies Law under commercial registration (CR) number 8500 issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce. The Company's registered office is situated at Building 117, Road 42, Block 343, Mina Salman Industrial Area, Kingdom of Bahrain. The Company's principal activity is trading in food products.
The Group comprises of the Company and its subsidiaries. The details of Company's subsidiaries and an associate are disclosed in the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on 12 May 2024.
2 MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Basis of preparation
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not contain all information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. In addition, results for the three months period ended 31 March 2024 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the financial year ending 31 December 2024.
New and amended standards and interpretations adopted by the Group
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, except for the new and amended standards and interpretations effective as of 1 January 2024. The Group has not early adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.
The following amendment applies for the first time in 2024, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group.
- IAS 7 and IFRS 7 - Supplier Finance Arrangements
- IFRS 16 - Lease liability in a sale and leaseback
- IAS 1 - Classification of liabilities as current and non-current
3 MATERIAL ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS AND ESTIMATES
The significant accounting judgements and estimates used in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.
________________________________________________________________________________________
7
Trafco Group B.S.C.
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
At 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)
4 REVENUE
The following table presents the disaggregation of the Group's revenue for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2024 and 31 March 2023:
Dairy products and
Fruits and
Storage and
Wholesale operations
Retail operations
beverages
vegetables
logistics
Livestock
Total
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
Types of revenue
Sale of goods
3,846,498
4,182,086
318,094
274,276
6,197,363
5,483,985
577,075
499,192
-
-
1,421,397
1,464,691
12,360,427
11,904,230
Rendering of services
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
148,650
165,587
-
-
148,650
165,587
3,846,498
4,182,086
318,094
274,276
6,197,363
5,483,985
577,075
499,192
148,650
165,587
1,421,397
1,464,691
12,509,077
12,069,817
Geographic markets
Bahrain
3,846,498
4,182,086
318,094
274,276
4,789,517
4,170,317
577,075
499,192
148,650
165,587
1,421,397
1,464,691
11,101,231
10,756,149
Other GCC countries
-
-
-
-
1,407,846
1,313,668
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,407,846
1,313,668
3,846,498
4,182,086
318,094
274,276
6,197,363
5,483,985
577,075
499,192
148,650
165,587
1,421,397
1,464,691
12,509,077
12,069,817
Timing of revenue recognition
Goods transferred at a
point in time
3,846,498
4,182,086
318,094
274,276
6,197,363
5,483,985
577,075
499,192
-
-
1,421,397
1,464,691
12,360,427
11,904,230
Services transferred over time
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
148,650
165,587
-
-
148,650
165,587
3,846,498
4,182,086
318,094
274,276
6,197,363
5,483,985
577,075
499,192
148,650
165,587
1,421,397
1,464,691
12,509,077
12,069,817
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
8
Trafco Group B.S.C.
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
As at 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)
5 SEASONALITY OF RESULTS
Investment income for the three-month period ended 31 March 2024 amounting to BD 698,843 (2023: BD 734,331) is of a seasonal nature.
6 EARNINGS PER SHARE
The basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit for the period attributable to shareholders of Trafco Group B.S.C. by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period, excluding the average number of ordinary shares purchased by the Company and held as treasury shares, as follows:
Three-month period ended
31 March (Reviewed)
2024
2023
Profit for the period attributable to shareholders of Trafco - (BD)
958,076
880,183
Weighted average number of shares, net of treasury shares
74,197,575
74,197,575
Basic and diluted earnings per share (fils)
13
12
Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same as the Company has not issued any instruments that would have a dilutive effect.
7 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
Set out below is an overview of the financial instruments held by the Group as at 31 March 2024 and 31 December 2023:
Fair value
through other
Amortised comprehensive
cost
income
Total
Financial assets
BD
BD
BD
At 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)
Investments at fair value through other comprehensive income
-
16,132,457
16,132,457
Trade and other receivables
13,433,228
-
13,433,228
Bank balances and cash
3,678,378
-
3,678,378
17,111,606
16,132,457
33,244,063
Fair value
through other
Amortised
comprehensive
cost
income
Total
Financial assets
BD
BD
BD
At 31 December 2023 (Audited)
Investments at fair value through other comprehensive income
-
15,960,759
15,960,759
Trade and other receivables
10,676,652
-
10,676,652
Bank balances and cash
5,460,262
-
5,460,262
16,136,914
15,960,759
32,097,673
____________________________________________________________________________________________
9
