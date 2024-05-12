Trafco Group B.S.C.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

31 MARCH 2024 (REVIEWED)

REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TRAFCO GROUP B.S.C.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Trafco Group B.S.C. ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") as at 31 March 2024, comprising of the interim consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 March 2024 and the related interim consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity for the three-month period then ended and explanatory notes. The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 ('IAS 34') "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.

Auditor's Registration No. 45

12 May 2024

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

Trafco Group B.S.C.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the period ended 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)

Three-month period ended

31 March

2024

2023

BD

BD

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit of the Group for the period

1,154,943

1,080,936

Adjustments for:

Investment income

(698,843)

(734,331)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

246,468

244,516

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

104,983

99,401

Finance costs on lease liabilities

51,456

47,766

Other finance costs

95,123

110,517

Provision for employees' end of service benefits

59,305

46,439

Provision for slow moving and obsolete of inventories

16,335

17,587

Allowance for expected credit losses

38,222

32,200

Operating profit before changes in working capital

1,067,992

945,031

Working capital changes:

Inventories

11,408

(196,592)

Right of return assets

(990)

(2,314)

Trade and other receivables

(2,440,868)

(1,547,144)

Trade and other payables

924,930

(103,591)

Retention payable

79,470

-

Contract and refund liabilities

87,739

56,087

Net cash used in operations

(270,319)

(848,523)

Directors' remuneration paid

(119,925)

(102,500)

Employees' end of service benefits paid

(23,447)

(18,811)

Net cash flows used in operating activities

(413,691)

(969,834)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(1,132,056)

(107,912)

Purchase of investments at fair value through other comprehensive income

(56,631)

(22,208)

Proceeds from disposals of investments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

-

73,687

Dividends and interest received

344,913

325,189

Net cash flows (used in)/from investing activities

(843,774)

268,756

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Import loans availed

2,964,527

3,744,187

Repayment of import loan

(2,530,206)

(3,261,862)

Finance costs paid

(85,087)

(103,020)

Term loan availed

-

1,300,000

Repayment of term loan

(209,296)

(136,171)

Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities

(190,195)

(177,013)

Finance costs paid on lease liabilities

(51,456)

(47,766)

Net cash flows (used in)/from financing activities

(101,713)

1,318,355

Theattached notes 1 to 12 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 4

Trafco Group B.S.C.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (continued)

For the period ended 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)

Three-month period ended

31 March

2024

2023

BD

BD

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(1,359,178)

617,277

Foreign currency translation adjustments - net

(554)

4,258

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

5,038,110

3,142,708

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT 31 MARCH (A)

3,678,378

3,764,243

(A) Cash and cash equivalents comprise of following amounts:

Cash, bank balances and short-term deposits

3,678,378

4,406,259

Less: Bank overdrafts

-

(642,016)

3,678,378

3,764,243

Theattached notes 1 to 12 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 5

Trafco Group B.S.C.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the period ended 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)

Attributable to the shareholders of Trafco Group B.S.C.

Reserves

Retained

Foreign

Retained

earnings

Non-

Share

Treasury

Share

Statutory

General

Fair value

currency

earnings -

non-

Proposed

Total

Shareholders'

controlling

Total

capital

shares

premium

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

distributable

distributable

appropriations

reserves

equity

interests

equity

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

Balance at 1 January 2024

8,067,505

(1,706,644)

3,386,502

4,033,753

1,615,000

8,483,180

(49,259)

4,597,974

496,736

1,311,223

20,488,607

30,235,970

5,403,645

35,639,615

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

958,076

-

-

958,076

958,076

196,867

1,154,943

Other comprehensive income

for the period

-

-

-

-

-

100,911

(283)

-

-

-

100,628

100,628

13,883

114,511

Total comprehensive income

for the period

-

-

-

-

-

100,911

(283)

958,076

-

-

1,058,704

1,058,704

210,750

1,269,454

Dividends (note 9)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,261,223)

(1,261,223)

(1,261,223)

-

(1,261,223)

Transfer to general reserve

-

-

-

-

50,000

-

-

-

-

(50,000)

-

-

-

-

Balance at 31 March 2024

8,067,505

(1,706,644)

3,386,502

4,033,753

1,665,000

8,584,091

(49,542)

5,556,050

496,736

-

20,286,088

30,033,451

5,614,395

35,647,846

Attributable to the shareholders of Trafco Group B.S.C.

Reserves

Retained

Foreign

Retained

earnings

Non-

Share

Treasury

Share

Statutory

General

Fair value

currency

earnings -

non-

Proposed

Total

Shareholders'

controlling

Total

capital

shares

premium

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

distributable

distributable

appropriations

reserves

equity

interests

equity

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

Balance at 1 January 2023

8,067,505

(1,706,644)

3,386,502

4,033,753

1,565,000

7,339,975

(38,048)

4,047,633

496,736

1,162,844

18,607,893

28,355,256

4,919,438

33,274,694

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

880,183

-

-

880,183

880,183

200,753

1,080,936

Other comprehensive income

for the period

-

-

-

-

-

265,334

2,172

-

-

-

267,506

267,506

12,755

280,261

Total comprehensive income

for the period

-

-

-

-

-

265,334

2,172

880,183

-

-

1,147,689

1,147,689

213,508

1,361,197

Dividends (note 9)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,112,844)

(1,112,844)

(1,112,844)

-

(1,112,844)

Transfer to general reserve

-

-

-

-

50,000

-

-

-

-

(50,000)

-

-

-

-

Gain on disposal of investments

at fair value through other

comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

(50,072)

-

50,072

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at 31 March 2023

8,067,505

(1,706,644)

3,386,502

4,033,753

1,615,000

7,555,237

(35,876)

4,977,888

496,736

-

18,642,738

28,390,101

5,132,946

33,523,047

The attached notes 1 to 12 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

6

Trafco Group B.S.C.

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

At 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)

1 CORPORATE INFORMATION

Trafco Group B.S.C. ('the Company' or 'Trafco') is a public joint stock company, the shares of which are listed and publicly traded on Bahrain Bourse. The Company was incorporated in the Kingdom of Bahrain by Amiri Decree No. 10 of November 1977. The Company operates in accordance with the provisions of the Bahrain Commercial Companies Law under commercial registration (CR) number 8500 issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce. The Company's registered office is situated at Building 117, Road 42, Block 343, Mina Salman Industrial Area, Kingdom of Bahrain. The Company's principal activity is trading in food products.

The Group comprises of the Company and its subsidiaries. The details of Company's subsidiaries and an associate are disclosed in the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on 12 May 2024.

2 MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Basis of preparation

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not contain all information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. In addition, results for the three months period ended 31 March 2024 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the financial year ending 31 December 2024.

New and amended standards and interpretations adopted by the Group

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, except for the new and amended standards and interpretations effective as of 1 January 2024. The Group has not early adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.

The following amendment applies for the first time in 2024, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group.

  • IAS 7 and IFRS 7 - Supplier Finance Arrangements
  • IFRS 16 - Lease liability in a sale and leaseback
  • IAS 1 - Classification of liabilities as current and non-current

3 MATERIAL ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS AND ESTIMATES

The significant accounting judgements and estimates used in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.

________________________________________________________________________________________

7

Trafco Group B.S.C.

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

At 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)

4 REVENUE

The following table presents the disaggregation of the Group's revenue for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2024 and 31 March 2023:

Dairy products and

Fruits and

Storage and

Wholesale operations

Retail operations

beverages

vegetables

logistics

Livestock

Total

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

Types of revenue

Sale of goods

3,846,498

4,182,086

318,094

274,276

6,197,363

5,483,985

577,075

499,192

-

-

1,421,397

1,464,691

12,360,427

11,904,230

Rendering of services

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

148,650

165,587

-

-

148,650

165,587

3,846,498

4,182,086

318,094

274,276

6,197,363

5,483,985

577,075

499,192

148,650

165,587

1,421,397

1,464,691

12,509,077

12,069,817

Geographic markets

Bahrain

3,846,498

4,182,086

318,094

274,276

4,789,517

4,170,317

577,075

499,192

148,650

165,587

1,421,397

1,464,691

11,101,231

10,756,149

Other GCC countries

-

-

-

-

1,407,846

1,313,668

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,407,846

1,313,668

3,846,498

4,182,086

318,094

274,276

6,197,363

5,483,985

577,075

499,192

148,650

165,587

1,421,397

1,464,691

12,509,077

12,069,817

Timing of revenue recognition

Goods transferred at a

point in time

3,846,498

4,182,086

318,094

274,276

6,197,363

5,483,985

577,075

499,192

-

-

1,421,397

1,464,691

12,360,427

11,904,230

Services transferred over time

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

148,650

165,587

-

-

148,650

165,587

3,846,498

4,182,086

318,094

274,276

6,197,363

5,483,985

577,075

499,192

148,650

165,587

1,421,397

1,464,691

12,509,077

12,069,817

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

8

Trafco Group B.S.C.

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As at 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)

5 SEASONALITY OF RESULTS

Investment income for the three-month period ended 31 March 2024 amounting to BD 698,843 (2023: BD 734,331) is of a seasonal nature.

6 EARNINGS PER SHARE

The basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit for the period attributable to shareholders of Trafco Group B.S.C. by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period, excluding the average number of ordinary shares purchased by the Company and held as treasury shares, as follows:

Three-month period ended

31 March (Reviewed)

2024

2023

Profit for the period attributable to shareholders of Trafco - (BD)

958,076

880,183

Weighted average number of shares, net of treasury shares

74,197,575

74,197,575

Basic and diluted earnings per share (fils)

13

12

Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same as the Company has not issued any instruments that would have a dilutive effect.

7 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Set out below is an overview of the financial instruments held by the Group as at 31 March 2024 and 31 December 2023:

Fair value

through other

Amortised comprehensive

cost

income

Total

Financial assets

BD

BD

BD

At 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)

Investments at fair value through other comprehensive income

-

16,132,457

16,132,457

Trade and other receivables

13,433,228

-

13,433,228

Bank balances and cash

3,678,378

-

3,678,378

17,111,606

16,132,457

33,244,063

Fair value

through other

Amortised

comprehensive

cost

income

Total

Financial assets

BD

BD

BD

At 31 December 2023 (Audited)

Investments at fair value through other comprehensive income

-

15,960,759

15,960,759

Trade and other receivables

10,676,652

-

10,676,652

Bank balances and cash

5,460,262

-

5,460,262

16,136,914

15,960,759

32,097,673

____________________________________________________________________________________________

9

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Trafco Group BSC published this content on 12 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2024 13:49:06 UTC.