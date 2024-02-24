Trail Blazer Capital Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

February 23, 2024 at 06:22 pm EST Share

Trail Blazer Capital Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net income was CAD 0.006869 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.003914 million a year ago.

For the nine months, net income was CAD 0.0146 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.02705 million a year ago.