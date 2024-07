Train Alliance Sweden AB (publ) is a Sweden-based commercial building construction company. Train Alliance is a complete facility partner for railway-related operations. The Company's business concept is to supply operators with production facilities for railway-related operations in infrastructure and logistics in the long term. Moreover, it designs and manages complete railway facilities. Train Alliance Sweden delivers railway maintenance systems for vehicle maintenance to vehicle owners, maintenance companies, and public transport authorities. The Company's production facilities include freight wagon workshops, locomotive workshop, combi-hall as well as train service hall all located in Sweden.