Britain's CBI President McBride: Culture here needs to change

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - The president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Brian McBride said on Monday that the culture at the business group had to change, saying they needed a "more zero-tolerance culture".

"The fact that serious things happened and we didn't know about it tells us there's something wrong with the culture ... we have to change that," McBride said.

"I think what we're saying is that we have to go for a much more zero tolerance culture." (Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Kate Holton)