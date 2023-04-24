Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Trainline Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRN   GB00BKDTK925

TRAINLINE PLC

(TRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-04-24 am EDT
252.60 GBX   +5.25%
11:30aBritain's CBI President McBride: Culture here needs to change
RE
07:14aStocks tread water ahead of US tech earnings
AN
04/21CBI future in doubt as firms pull membership after second allegation
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Britain's CBI President McBride: Culture here needs to change

04/24/2023 | 11:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - The president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Brian McBride said on Monday that the culture at the business group had to change, saying they needed a "more zero-tolerance culture".

"The fact that serious things happened and we didn't know about it tells us there's something wrong with the culture ... we have to change that," McBride said.

"I think what we're saying is that we have to go for a much more zero tolerance culture." (Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2023
All news about TRAINLINE PLC
11:30aBritain's CBI President McBride: Culture here needs to c..
RE
07:14aStocks tread water ahead of US tech earnings
AN
04/21CBI future in doubt as firms pull membership after second allegation
AN
04/21Aviva quits CBI as crisis at scandal-hit UK lobby group deepens
RE
04/19Former Trainline CEO to be Wise senior independent director
AN
03/15FTSE 100 Closed Down 3.8% as Banking Sector -2-
DJ
03/15FTSE 100 Closed Down 3.8% as Banking Sector Concerns Continue
DJ
03/15Sterling Falls Vs Dollar, Rises Vs Euro; Little -2-
DJ
03/15Sterling Falls Vs Dollar, Rises Vs Euro; Little Moved by UK Budget
DJ
03/15UK Sping Budget Announcements Unlikely to Affect -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRAINLINE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 325 M 403 M 403 M
Net income 2023 13,3 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net Debt 2023 67,6 M 83,9 M 83,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 74,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 125 M 1 396 M 1 396 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,67x
EV / Sales 2024 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart TRAINLINE PLC
Duration : Period :
Trainline Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAINLINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 240,00 GBX
Average target price 359,91 GBX
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jody Matthew Robertson Ford Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Peter Wood Chief Financial Officer
Brian James McBride Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Milena Nikolic Chief Technology Officer
Duncan Eden Tatton-Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAINLINE PLC-12.60%1 396
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.33.35%101 174
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED6.31%23 630
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.7.08%14 023
TONGCHENG TRAVEL HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.07%5 039
FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED31.12%2 771
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer