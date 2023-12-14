(Alliance News) - Trainline PLC on Thursday noted the UK Department for Transport will no longer pursue creating a ticket retailing website and app.

The proposal for a Great British Railways app was first mooted in May 2021 as part of a white paper. GBR is a planned state-owned body that would oversee UK rail transport.

The Department for Transport said Thursday: "As set out in the white paper, we are committed to improving passenger experience on the railways.

"The private sector plays an important role in driving innovation and attracting more customers to the railway. As stated in the Bradshaw Address, we are focused on opening up railway data and systems, lowering barriers to entry for independent rail ticket retailers to improve passenger experience. We are confirming that we are not pursuing plans to deliver a centralised Great British Railways online rail ticket retailer."

It added: "Train operators will continue to retail to passengers online alongside existing third-party retailers while we develop measures to spur further competition in the online rail ticket retail market to make things better for passengers."

It was intended for the new body aims to sell tickets via a website and app, potentially putting it in competition with Trainline.

Trainline shares slumped 23% on May 20, 2021, the day overhaul plans were announced. The stock has fallen 14% since.

Shares ended 2.9% higher at 283.00p each in London on Thursday.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

