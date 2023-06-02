Advanced search
    TCOA   US89301B1044

TRAJECTORY ALPHA ACQUISITION CORP.

(TCOA)
Delayed Nyse  -  11:14:17 2023-06-02 am EDT
10.34 USD   -0.05%
Trajectory Alpha Acquisition : Consent of Director Nominee Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp - Form 8-K
PU
05/12Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
03/10Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Trajectory Alpha Acquisition : Consent of Director Nominee Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp - Form 8-K

06/02/2023
Consent of Director Nominee

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Pursuant to Rule 438 of Regulation C promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), in connection with the Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Form 8-K") of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), the undersigned hereby consents to being named and described as a director nominee in the Form 8-K and any amendment to such Form 8-K, and to the filing or attachment of this consent with such Form 8-K and any amendment thereto.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this consent as of June 2, 2023.

/s/ Paul Davis

Name: Paul Davis

