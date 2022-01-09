Traka Resources : Initial drill results Plantaganet and Grafter (Mt Cattlin)

Intercepts of up to 57.4g/t Au at Plantagenet Prospect while initial drilling at Grafter
reveals widespread nature of intrusive-relatedgold-copper mineralisation
Key Points:
• Highly encouraging results received from the next batch of assays received from drilling
completed at the 100%-owned Mt Cattlin Gold-Copper Project in WA.
• RC drilling at the Plantagenet Prospect intersected mineralisation at the southern end of a
soil geochemical and structural trend that extends for over 1km. The peak intersections are:
o 4m @ 5.10g/t Au, 0.39g/t Ag and 0.03% Cu from 37m down-hole, including:
▪ 1m @ 11.5g/t Au, 1.28g/t Ag and 0.10% Cu (RAGC083)
o 4m @ 15.07g/t Au, 1.28g/t Ag and 0.10% Cu from 61m down-hole, including:
▪ 1m @ 57.40g/t Au, 0.41g/t Ag and 0.02% Cu (RAGC084)
o 4m @ 18.52g/t Au, 1.4g/t Ag and 0.05% Cu from 14m down-hole, including:
▪ 2m @ 34.35g/t Au, 1.95g/t Ag and 0.03% Cu (RAGC086)
o 3m @ 6.73g/t Au, 0.51g/t Ag and 0.04% Cu from 38m down-hole, including:
▪ 1m @ 11.5g/t Au, 1.28g/t Ag and 0.10% Cu (RAGC083)
• RC drilling at the Grafter Prospect intersected mineralisation at the north-eastern end of a
gold-soil anomaly which extends 500m to the old Bullrush Prospect. The peak intersections
were:
o 1m @ 2.94 g/t Au, 0.44g/t Ag and 0.01% Cu from 59m down-hole (RAGC077) o 1m @ 4.34g/t Au, 0.07g/t Ag and 0.01% Cu from 19m down-hole (RAGC79) o 1m @ 2.01g/t Au, 0.17g/t Ag and 0.03% Cu from 74m down-hole (RAGC81)
• Approximately 50% of the assay results from the 5,000m RC and diamond drill program completed last month remain outstanding and are expected to be progressively received through January 2022.
Traka Resources Limited (ASX: TKL; Traka or the Company) is pleased to report outstanding new high- grade gold-copper results from the latest batch of assays received from drilling completed at the onlyPlantagenet and Grafter Prospects on its 100%-ownedMt CattlinGold-CopperProject, located immediately adjacent to the Mt Cattlin lithium mine in the Ravensthorpe Greenstone Belt in the south-west
of Western Australia.
The results continue to highlight the excellent potential of the Mt Cattlin Gold-Copper Project to host significant mineralisation across multiple areas, providing a strong foundation for ongoing exploration in 2022.
The locations of the key prospects within the Mt Cattlin Project are shown in Figure 1 below.
ForFigure 1. Aeromagnetic image of the Mt Cattlin Gold-Copper Project showing key prospects. The image shows the northeast trending gold soil geochemical anomaly extending over 1km between Plantagenet-Ellendale-Revival.
The Plantagenet Prospect:
ive RC (Reverse Circulation) drill-holes were completed at Plantagenet to test under the historic mine workings (Figure 2). The mine workings are shallow (< 5 metres) and have most likely exploited supergene enriched gold mineralisation in the soft weathered rock. A coincident aeromagnetic plus soil geochemical anomaly overlies Plantagenet and these anomalies extend in a north-easterly trend over a distance of approximately 1 kilometre through the Ellendale and Revival Prospects.
The high-grade gold intersected at Plantagenet occurs as discrete zones within wide, strongly anomalous copper mineralisation hosted in porphyritic intrusives rocks and basalt (Figures 3 and 4). The mineralisation intersected at depth is wider and more extensive than indicated from surface workings and therefore resembles the results previously returned from drilling at Ellendale (1).
personalFigure 2. Aeromagnetic image of the Plantagenet Prospect showing the coincident north-east trending soil geochemical and aeromagnetic anomalies, drill hole positions and a selection of intersections.
A selection of the significant intersections are presented below:
2m @ 5.40g/t Au, 0.86g/t Ag and 0.05% Cu from 23m down-hole, including:
1m @ 10.50g/t Au, 1.28g/t Ag and 0.07% Cu (RAGC083)
3m
@ 6.73g/t Au, 0.51g/t Ag and 0.04 Cu from 38m down-hole, including:
@ 11.5g/t Au, 1.28g/t Ag and 0.10% Cu (RAGC083)
@ 4.14g/t Au, 0.26g/t Ag and 0.03% Cu from 42m down-hole (RAGC083)
@ 15.07g/t Au, 1.28g/t Ag and 0.10% Cu from 61m down-hole, including:
@ 57.40g/t Au, 0.41g/t Ag and 0.02% Cu (RAGC084)
@ 18.52g/t Au, 1.4g/t Ag and 0.05% Cu from 14m down-hole, including:
@ 34.35g/t Au, 1.95g/t Ag and 0.03% Cu (RAGC086)
A full tabulation of results is provided in Tables 1 and 2 and the JORC Table details relating to sampling and the reporting of results is the same as presented for the Ellendale and Revelation Prospects (1).
Figure 3. A cross-section example of the mineralisation intersected at the Plantagenet Prospect.
Figure 4. Across-sectionexample of the mineralisation intersected at the Plantagenet Prospect.
personalForThe positive drill results received at Plantagenet, combined with those previously reported for the Ellendale prospect before Christmas (see ASX announcement, 15 December 2021), provides significant scope to delineate a mineralised trend over 1-kilometre in length with Plantagenet located at one end and the Revival Prospect at the other.
The assay results for drill samples at Revival are part of those still to be reported from the laboratory.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
