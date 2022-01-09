Traka Resources : Initial drill results Plantaganet and Grafter (Mt Cattlin)

• Approximately 50% of the assay results from the 5,000m RC and diamond drill program completed last month remain outstanding and are expected to be progressively received through January 2022.

o 1m @ 2.94 g/t Au, 0.44g/t Ag and 0.01% Cu from 59m down-hole (RAGC077) o 1m @ 4.34g/t Au, 0.07g/t Ag and 0.01% Cu from 19m down-hole (RAGC79) o 1m @ 2.01g/t Au, 0.17g/t Ag and 0.03% Cu from 74m down-hole (RAGC81)

gold-soil anomaly which extends 500m to the old Bullrush Prospect. The peak intersections

• RC drilling at the Grafter Prospect intersected mineralisation at the north-eastern end of a

soil geochemical and structural trend that extends for over 1km. The peak intersections are:

• RC drilling at the Plantagenet Prospect intersected mineralisation at the southern end of a

• Highly encouraging results received from the next batch of assays received from drilling

Intercepts of up to 57.4g/t Au at Plantagenet Prospect while initial drilling at Grafter

Traka Resources Limited (ASX: TKL; Traka or the Company) is pleased to report outstanding new high- grade gold-copper results from the latest batch of assays received from drilling completed at the onlyPlantagenet and Grafter Prospects on its 100%-ownedMt Cattlin Gold-CopperProject, located immediately adjacent to the Mt Cattlin lithium mine in the Ravensthorpe Greenstone Belt in the south-west

of Western Australia.

The results continue to highlight the excellent potential of the Mt Cattlin Gold-Copper Project to host significant mineralisation across multiple areas, providing a strong foundation for ongoing exploration in 2022.

The locations of the key prospects within the Mt Cattlin Project are shown in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1. Aeromagnetic image of the Mt Cattlin Gold-Copper Project showing key prospects. The image shows the northeast trending gold soil geochemical anomaly extending over 1km between Plantagenet-Ellendale-Revival.

The Plantagenet Prospect:

ive RC (Reverse Circulation) drill-holes were completed at Plantagenet to test under the historic mine workings (Figure 2). The mine workings are shallow (< 5 metres) and have most likely exploited supergene enriched gold mineralisation in the soft weathered rock. A coincident aeromagnetic plus soil geochemical anomaly overlies Plantagenet and these anomalies extend in a north-easterly trend over a distance of approximately 1 kilometre through the Ellendale and Revival Prospects.

The high-grade gold intersected at Plantagenet occurs as discrete zones within wide, strongly anomalous copper mineralisation hosted in porphyritic intrusives rocks and basalt (Figures 3 and 4). The mineralisation intersected at depth is wider and more extensive than indicated from surface workings and therefore resembles the results previously returned from drilling at Ellendale (1).