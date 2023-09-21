Trakm8 Capital Markets Day
Agenda
- Presentations
- Introduction to the Board & Executives
- Trading update
- Business Summary
- Product demonstrations
- Outlook update
- Site Tour
- Lunch
Your Board & Key Executives
John Watkins
Executive Chairman
John Watkins has a Master's Degree in Engineering Science from Oxford University and considerable engineering and international sales experience. He has been a Director of several Public companies, Managing Director of a wide range of private and subsidiaries/divisions of public companies and Chairman of two very successful private equity companies that exited with significantly better than average IRRs.
Keith Evans
Deputy Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director
Keith Evans graduated from Cambridge University with a degree in Economics. Keith is a former partner for over 25 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP with very extensive experience of commercial and financial roles having worked with companies operating in the financial services, automotive and information technology sectors.
Nadeem Raza
Non-Executive Director
Nadeem joined the Board following the strategic investment by Microlise Group Holdings Limited in December 2018. As CEO of Microlise, Nadeem has complete responsibility for the operational management and control of all Microlise business activities. During his 20 year career with Microlise, Nadeem has fulfilled various responsibilities and gained experience across all elements of the business, including sales, system integration, marketing, operations and business computing.
Penny Searles
Independent Non-Executive Director
Penny joined Trakm8 as Non-Executive Director in June 2020 and has worked in Financial Services for over 25 years, latterly as a CEO and founder of two successful FinTech Companies; Wunelli Ltd which was purchased by LexisNexis in 2014 and SmartDriverClub purchased by Calamp in 2020. Penny brings her impressive operational experience in both Motor Insunce and Telematics to the Trakm8 team.
Your Board & Key Executives
Jon Edwards
CFO and Executive Director
Jon joined Trakm8 in 2007 as part of the Finance department. He held the position of Group Financial Controller for six years and in that time was responsible for the integration of acquisitions into the Group's finance functions & also gained his Association of Accounting Technicians qualification. In 2016 Jon moved into the Operations team where he held a number of positions, most recently Operations Director with responsibility for Manufacturing, Customer Services, Product Engineering and Product Manager of Business Systems.
Mark Watkins
COO & CTO and Executive Director
Mark Watkins has a Master's Engineering degree and worked for Ford Motor Co in the group IT team. He has previously held positions in IT and Operations having been Head of Manufacturing Operations at Continental UK for several years. In 2014 he joined Trakm8 Holdings as Managing Director of BOX Telematics following its' acquisition and is now responsible for all operational matters.
Tim Cowley
Strategy Director
Tim Cowley has 30 years' experience in Engineering & Technology sector. After graduating with a degree in Electronics Engineering in 1988 from Brunel University, Tim Cowley was awarded a prestigious Michael Cobham scholarship, and stayed with the Cobham Group for eleven years. Alongside Maddie Cowley, he founded Trakm8 is 2002 and is now responsible for the Group Product Strategy and the Advanced Engineering function.
Maddie Cowley
AI Director
One of the founders of Trakm8 along with her brother Tim Cowley, Miss Maddie Cowley is a highly experienced software Engineering Director with over twenty five years' experience within the Telematics and Telecommunications industry. Awarded an MSc Software Engineering with distinction from University of Oxford in 1998, Miss Maddie Cowley now leads the in-house Big Data team and is passionate about algorithms, machine learning, computer vision and data science.
Your Board & Key Executives
Paul Wilson
Fleet & Optimisation BU MD
Paul has held senior sales and marketing positions for over 30 years. He has a background of business development and CRM experience in both the UK and internationally, with extensive experience in automotive distribution. Paul is a graduate in business studies and holds logistics qualifications and has experience of growing sales in challenging and complex markets. He has over many years managed the development and growth of £multi-million accounts. His background includes senior sales roles in household name companies such as Rawlplug and Unipart.
Adam Gooch
Insurance & Automotive BU MD
Adam has over 20 years experience within the insurtech and insurance industry. He has held an array of previous senior roles within ITS - Telematics Solutions, Churchill Insurance, RBS Insurance, Direct Line Group, Greenwoods Solicitors and Coverbox Insurance. These roles have been within the areas of Business Development, Claims, Operations and Fraud.
