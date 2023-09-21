John Watkins

Executive Chairman

John Watkins has a Master's Degree in Engineering Science from Oxford University and considerable engineering and international sales experience. He has been a Director of several Public companies, Managing Director of a wide range of private and subsidiaries/divisions of public companies and Chairman of two very successful private equity companies that exited with significantly better than average IRRs.

Keith Evans

Deputy Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director

Keith Evans graduated from Cambridge University with a degree in Economics. Keith is a former partner for over 25 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP with very extensive experience of commercial and financial roles having worked with companies operating in the financial services, automotive and information technology sectors.

Nadeem Raza

Non-Executive Director

Nadeem joined the Board following the strategic investment by Microlise Group Holdings Limited in December 2018. As CEO of Microlise, Nadeem has complete responsibility for the operational management and control of all Microlise business activities. During his 20 year career with Microlise, Nadeem has fulfilled various responsibilities and gained experience across all elements of the business, including sales, system integration, marketing, operations and business computing.

Penny Searles

Independent Non-Executive Director

Penny joined Trakm8 as Non-Executive Director in June 2020 and has worked in Financial Services for over 25 years, latterly as a CEO and founder of two successful FinTech Companies; Wunelli Ltd which was purchased by LexisNexis in 2014 and SmartDriverClub purchased by Calamp in 2020. Penny brings her impressive operational experience in both Motor Insunce and Telematics to the Trakm8 team.