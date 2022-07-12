Trakm8 : Full Year Results Roadshow Presentation 2022

Using market leading AI based algorithms to analyse data collected from vehicles Trakm8 improves the efficiency and risk of customers operations
Presents the data analytics in easy to use and interpret formats
Uses evergreen software platform to ensure the solution never ages out
Agile development
Fully integrated business
Listed on AIM
160 employees of which 60 are engineers
Company overview
Cross-sector relationships:
c.20 Insurance & Automotive Customers
c.2400 Fleet & Optimisation Customers
c.10 countries with connected devices
Range of telematics solutions:
IP-owned Software and hardware for
Fleet Management
Optimisation
Insurance
Automotive
Driven by investment in innovation
Organic growth platform:
Strong end market drivers:
264,000 connections
Government initiatives and
£9.8M Recurring revenue
legislation
in FY2022
Insurance premiums
Positioned for growth post
Fleet efficiencies
Covid
Connected Car,
autonomous and electric
vehicles
Environmental and risk
trends
Trakm8 timeline
2002
Trakm8 is established
2005
Listed On London Stock Exchange
AIM
2012
T8 Mini
30k units reporting to SWIFT worldwide
ecoN and hardware launched
Trakm8 s.r.o opens in Prague
2015 Acquisitions
2016 Acquisitions
2018 Awards
RH600 wins GreenFleet Awards IT Innovation Award
Contract extensions / wins
Scottish Power
COLAS CZ
FMG
HW Martin
EE
2020 - 22 Awards
Great British Fleet Awards Innovation in telematics 2020
What Van? - Telematics Award 2022
Fleet News - Reader Recommended Award 2022
London Stock Exchange - Green Economy Mark
2013 Acquisition
2014
2017 Hardware
2019 Awards
RH600 wins Great British Fleet Awards Innovation Award 2019
Contract extensions / wins
Sainsbury's
Iceland Foods
Autoglass
North America launch
Customers
Direct Line
Churchill
Privilege
Kubota
Scottish Power
AA
192k units reporting as of March 31 2017
Contract extensions / wins
Direct Line Group
Iceland
Intelematics
Mecalac
Calor
Contract extensions / wins
LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Ingenie Insurance
Xerox (UK) Ltd
Baxi Heating
Altrad Services UK
By Miles
Bibby Distribution
Komteknik Gruppen Sveirge AB
E.ON
Euro Car Parts
Saint Gobain
Arnold Clarke
Ticker
Ingenie
Adiona
Drvn
2002-14
2015-17
2018-19
2020 - 22
Fully integrated business
Trakm8 designs, develops, manufactures and hosts full solutions for connecting vehicles. Providing data analytics to enable operators of vehicles to improve efficiency and reduce risk, thereby significantly improving the environmental impact.
Develops own Intellectual Property through:
Design and development of software solutions and platforms
Design and development of mobile apps
Development of AI based algorithms for Optimisation, ADAS, Scoring for risk and efficiency
Design and development of hardware devices
Supply chain management and manufacturing
Full fulfilment and installation services (installation through partners)
Multichannel sales and distribution
Hosting
Customer support
Driving our greener, safer, connected tomorrow
