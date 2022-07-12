Log in
TRAKM8 : Full Year Results Roadshow Presentation 2022
PU
07/06Trakm8 Holdings PLC Announces Contract Award
CI
06/29FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.2% as Uncertainty Persists
DJ
Trakm8 : Full Year Results Roadshow Presentation 2022

07/12/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Trakm8 Presentation 2022

Begin

Company overview

Trakm8's mission: Driving our Greener, Safer, Connected Tomorrow

  • Using market leading AI based algorithms to analyse data collected from vehicles Trakm8 improves the efficiency and risk of customers operations
  • Presents the data analytics in easy to use and interpret formats
  • Uses evergreen software platform to ensure the solution never ages out
  • Agile development
  • Fully integrated business
  • Listed on AIM
  • 160 employees of which 60 are engineers

2

Company overview

Cross-sector relationships:

  • c.20 Insurance & Automotive Customers
  • c.2400 Fleet & Optimisation Customers
  • c.10 countries with connected devices

Range of telematics solutions:

IP-owned Software and hardware for

  • Fleet Management
  • Optimisation
  • Insurance
  • Automotive

Driven by investment in innovation

Organic growth platform:

Strong end market drivers:

264,000 connections

Government initiatives and

£9.8M Recurring revenue

legislation

in FY2022

Insurance premiums

Positioned for growth post

Fleet efficiencies

Covid

Connected Car,

autonomous and electric

vehicles

Environmental and risk

trends

3

Trakm8 timeline

2002

Trakm8 is established

2005

Listed On London Stock Exchange

AIM

2012

T8 Mini

  • 30k units reporting to SWIFT worldwide
  • ecoN and hardware launched
  • Trakm8 s.r.o opens in Prague

2015 Acquisitions

2016 Acquisitions

2018 Awards

RH600 wins GreenFleet Awards IT Innovation Award

Contract extensions / wins

  • Scottish Power
  • COLAS CZ
  • FMG
  • HW Martin
  • EE

2020 - 22 Awards

  • Great British Fleet Awards Innovation in telematics 2020
  • What Van? - Telematics Award 2022
  • Fleet News - Reader Recommended Award 2022
  • London Stock Exchange - Green Economy Mark

2013 Acquisition

2014

2

2017 Hardware

2019 Awards

RH600 wins Great British Fleet Awards Innovation Award 2019

Contract extensions / wins

Sainsbury's

Iceland Foods

Autoglass

North America launch

Customers

  • Direct Line
  • Churchill
  • Privilege
  • Kubota
  • Scottish Power
  • AA

192k units reporting as of March 31 2017

Contract extensions / wins

  • Direct Line Group
  • Iceland
  • Intelematics
  • Mecalac
  • Calor

Contract extensions / wins

  • LexisNexis Risk Solutions
  • Ingenie Insurance
  • Xerox (UK) Ltd
  • Baxi Heating
  • Altrad Services UK

By Miles

Bibby Distribution

Komteknik Gruppen Sveirge AB

E.ON

Euro Car Parts

Saint Gobain

Arnold Clarke

Ticker

Ingenie

Adiona

Drvn

2002-14

2015-17

2018-19

2020 - 22

Fully integrated business

Trakm8 designs, develops, manufactures and hosts full solutions for connecting vehicles. Providing data analytics to enable operators of vehicles to improve efficiency and reduce risk, thereby significantly improving the environmental impact.

  • Develops own Intellectual Property through:
    • Design and development of software solutions and platforms
    • Design and development of mobile apps
    • Development of AI based algorithms for Optimisation, ADAS, Scoring for risk and efficiency
    • Design and development of hardware devices
  • Supply chain management and manufacturing
  • Full fulfilment and installation services (installation through partners)
  • Multichannel sales and distribution
  • Hosting
  • Customer support

Driving our greener, safer, connected tomorrow

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trakm8 Holdings plc published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 08:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 21,2 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
Net income 2023 0,61 M 0,73 M 0,73 M
Net Debt 2023 4,19 M 4,98 M 4,98 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7,50 M 8,91 M 8,91 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 17,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 15,00 GBX
Average target price 29,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 93,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Edwards Group Financial Controller
John Ferris Watkins Executive Chairman
Mark Richard Watkins Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Penny Susan Searles Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Adam Cowley Director & Strategy Director
