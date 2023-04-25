Trakm8 expects revenue rise, Dillistone loss narrows

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Trakm8 Holdings PLC - Dorset, England-based global telematics and data insight provider - Provides trading update for financial year ending March 31. Forecasts annual revenue of GBP20.2 million, up 11% on the prior year and in line with guidance. Notes revenue from Fleet customers expected to amount to GBP11.5 million, 2% more than last year, while revenue from Insurance & Automotive customers is expected to reach GBP8.7 million, an annual increase of 27%. Adds software sales rose by 54% to GBP2.1 million, up from GBP1.4 million before, representing 10% of group revenue. Following a profitable second half of the financial year, the company expects to report an adjusted pretax profit in line with guidance of around GBP0.3 million compared to break even a year prior. Reports cash generation from operating activities for the financial year is expected to be GBP4.2 million. Further, has extended banking facilities with HSBC until the end of July 2024 on terms similar to existing arrangements. Continues to be concerned about the impact on costs and business sentiment due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. But, also highlights several new Insurance contracts and the renewal/extension of its most significant Fleet contracts.

Mobile Tornado Group PLC - Harrogate, England-based communications company - Announces agreement with Leeds Bradford Airport. LBA will use Mobile Tornado's push-to-talk over cellular solutions to provide instant communications with individuals and groups to improve safety, efficiency and productivity. Notes the contract was won by Storm, a key reseller of Mobile Tornado technologies and is initially for 200 user licences.

City of London Investment Group PLC - specialist asset management group offering a range of institutional and retail products investing primarily in closed-end funds - Reports funds under management were GBP7.7 billion at March 31, up slightly from GBP7.6 billion a year prior. Notes an interim dividend of 11 pence per share was paid on March 31.

African Pioneer PLC - exploration and resource development company with advanced projects in Namibia, Botswana, and Zambia - Announces the successful completion of a key regulatory requirement, the award of an Environmental Clearance Certificate for the 85% owned Ongombo Project in Namibia. Explains the award is the last significant permitting hurdle in the pathway to production. Further, in advanced discussions with several parties that have expressed interest in non-equity based funding of the capital requirements of the project.

Dillistone Group PLC - Basingstoke, England-based software and services provider that enables recruitment firms to manage their selection process - Announces full year revenue in the 12 months to December 31 of GBP5.7 million, up 2% from GBP5.6 million a year prior, while adjusted pretax loss narrowed to GBP453,000 from GBP687,000. Reports a positive start to the new financial year. Expects to see year on year growth in recurring revenue across both Executive Search and Contingency sectors in the first half and remains confident of achieving market expectations for the full year.

GlobalData PLC - London-based data, insights and analytics platform - Provides trading update for period from January 1 to date. Says revenue, supported by healthy renewal rates, continues to grow strongly and in line with market consensus. Adds Ebitda is currently slightly ahead of market expectations.

Technology Minerals PLC - metals developer based in London - Announces that its 48% owned battery recycling business, Recyclus Group Ltd has received final clearance from the Environment Agency to commence full operations at its lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Wolverhampton, West Midlands. Further, says company has also been awarded approved battery treatment operator status by the EA, allowing it to commence recycling operations immediately, with on-site treatment and processing of spent Li-ion batteries. The EA permit allows Recyclus a daily storage limit of 140 cubic metres and to process up to 22,000 tonnes of Li-ion batteries per annum. Expects 8,300 tonnes will be processed in the first year.

