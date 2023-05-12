Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Trakm8 Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRAK   GB00B0P1RP10

TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC

(TRAK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-05-12 am EDT
17.00 GBX    0.00%
05:13aTrakm8 : partner with CityFibre to support fleet growth & reduce Co2 emissions
PU
04/25FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% as Economic Outlook Concerns Drag
DJ
04/25Trakm8 expects revenue rise, Dillistone loss narrows
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Trakm8 : partner with CityFibre to support fleet growth & reduce Co2 emissions

05/12/2023 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Back to News

Trakm8 partner with CityFibre to support fleet growth & reduce Co2 emissions

Trakm8 and CityFibre, the UK's largest independent full fibre platform, have partnered to equip CityFibre's fleet of vans with the RH600 4G Integrated Telematics Camera to help monitor driving behaviour, improve fleet safety, and align with the company's broader sustainability targets.

CityFibre is currently rolling out a full fibre network that will connect up to 8m premises across the UK, accounting for a third of the market. To assist with the rapid expansion and implementation of their full-fibre network, CityFibre needed a fleet of vans which would be used by both customer field engineers and field quality specialists for fibre optic cable installation.

Trakm8's RH600 is a cutting-edge device that combines GPS tracking, telematics data capture, and high-definition video recording capabilities in a single unit. One of the key ways in which the RH600 Telematics Camera helps to cut emissions is by providing fleet managers with detailed insights into the performance of their vehicles and drivers. By providing real-time data insights, coaching, and feedback, the device can help to reduce fuel consumption, improve driver behaviour, and ultimately make fleets more efficient, safer, and more eco-friendly.

Joe Heidari, Fleet & Optimisation Sales Director at Trakm8, said: "Trakm8 is thrilled to have CityFibre as a valued customer, as they are an innovative and expanding brand. By incorporating Trakm8's RH600 Telematics Camera, CityFibre can enhance driver safety while also making significant strides towards achieving their sustainability objectives. Trakm8 is excited to support CityFibre throughout their journey and looks forward to witnessing their future accomplishments."

John Hall, Head of Customer Field Operations at CityFibre said: "Our commitment to reducing carbon emissions has led us to integrate a range of innovative solutions and we look forward to incorporating telematics into our fleet. By utilising Trakm8's telematics technology, we can effectively manage our drivers' well-being and work towards achieving our sustainability targets.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Trakm8 Holdings plc published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 09:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC
05:13aTrakm8 : partner with CityFibre to support fleet growth & reduce Co2 emissions
PU
04/25FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% as Economic Outlook Concerns Drag
DJ
04/25Trakm8 expects revenue rise, Dillistone loss narrows
AN
04/25Sterling Considered Overbought, Could Move Lower
DJ
04/25Trakm8 Holdings plc Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fy 2023
CI
04/20Trakm8 Wins Three-Year Contract from Freedom Services Group
MT
04/20Trakm8 secures Freedom Services contract worth potential GBP6 million
AN
04/20AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Trakm8 seals deal; Dekel cashes in on cashews
AN
04/20Trakm8 Holdings plc Wins New Contract with Freedom Services Group
CI
04/17Trakm8 : Eurocoaches partners with Trakm8 to improve fleet safety
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 21,2 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
Net income 2023 -0,66 M -0,83 M -0,83 M
Net Debt 2023 6,51 M 8,14 M 8,14 M
P/E ratio 2023 -13,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8,50 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 20,6%
Chart TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Trakm8 Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 17,00 GBX
Average target price 38,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Edwards Group Financial Controller
John Ferris Watkins Executive Chairman
Mark Richard Watkins Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Penny Susan Searles Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Adam Cowley Director & Strategy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC36.00%11
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-2.67%189 923
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.11.92%48 373
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.14.55%42 854
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.57.52%41 329
NOKIA OYJ-13.85%22 681
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer