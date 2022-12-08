Advanced search
    TRAK   GB00B0P1RP10

TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC

(TRAK)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:00 2022-12-08 am EST
13.60 GBX   +0.74%
09:36aTrakm8 swings to half-year loss amid lower sales and rising costs
AN
08:23aBOE Expected to Opt for Smaller Interest-Rate Increase at December Meeting
DJ
06:11aFrasers Drops After Skipping Dividend, Margins Fall
DJ
Trakm8 swings to half-year loss amid lower sales and rising costs

12/08/2022 | 09:36am EST
(Alliance News) - Trakm8 Holdings PLC on Thursday said it swung to a loss in the first half of its financial year, following a drop in sales and higher material costs.

The Birmingham, England-based telematics and data insight provider recorded a pretax loss of GBP2.4 million in the six months that ended September 30, from a profit of GBP47,000 a year before. Trakm8 reported a pretax loss of GBP122,000 in the year that ended March 31, 2022.

Trakm8 said profit was hit by lower software sales, higher material costs, and exceptional costs from its strategic refocus and cost reduction programme.

In September, the company announced a review of its strategy and operations to build on the success in its Insurance and Automotive sectors, which recorded 26% revenue growth to GBP4.2 million in the half year, and to ensure resources are available to address a "narrower part" of the connected vehicle market with more focussed products.

Trakm8 added that profit was hurt by exceptional costs which multiplied to GBP1.3 million from GBP306,000. This comprises GBP900,000 of costs associated with the strategic refocus, GBP210,000 in additional costs to mitigate the impact of electronic component supply chain challenges, and GBP210,000 of other costs.

Revenue was marginally down to GBP9.01 million from GBP9.02 million in the first half of the year.

Looking ahead, Trakm8 said its primary strategy is to grow through more connections, increased device sales and higher service fees.

It added that several new Insurance customers will launch during the second half of financial 2023, although the financial impact of these will mainly occur in financial 2024.

Trakm8 shares were up 0.7% to 13.60 pence on Thursday afternoon in London.

By Jaskeet Briah, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

