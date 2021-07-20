Back to News

Trakm8 to showcase innovative telematics technology at CV Show

Trakm8 will be showcasing an array of innovative products from its telematics offering at this year's CV Show (31 August to 2 September, NEC Birmingham).

Visitors to the Trakm8 stand will have the opportunity to learn more about the business' cutting edge technology solutions, which are adaptable for fleets of all sizes; providing intelligent, game-changing insights that can improve fleet efficiency and ultimately reduce risk across fleet operations.

Among the innovations Trakm8 will be showcasing at the CV Show include its award-winning route optimisation software which is proven to cut fleet fuel spend by 20%, and bolster productivity by upwards of 33%. Suitable for almost any mobile workforce - from logistics and home delivery specialists to utilities and service engineers, Trakm8 Optimisation has a proven track record of delivering ROI in a matter of months. In addition, Trakm8 Optimisation is one of the first solutions on the market to be optimised for Electric Vehicles, ensuring mixed fleets can also utilise the innovative technology.

The brand will also be showcasing its RH600 Dashboard Camera solution, which combines an in-cab camera system with the same technologies found in Trakm8's most sophisticated telematics devices. The RH600 includes a flexible camera which can be positioned anywhere in the cab, alongside an industry-leading diagnostics provision, which enables fleet managers to save time and money on the identification of underlying vehicle faults.

Visitors to the stand can learn more about Trakm8's grey fleet offering and the powerful yet portable Connect 200. With the COVID-19 pandemic permanently altering the way many fleets are operated and maintained, the grey fleet will play an increasingly important role. This convenient device simply plugs into any 12v cigarette lighter socket, but provides powerful driver performance data for fleet managers and real time updates on speeding and harsh braking events through the driver app.

Peter Mansfield, Group Sales and Marketing Director at Trakm8, said: 'It's great to be returning to normality with an in-person event and as the biggest event in the fleet and logistics calendar, we're excited to be showcasing the latest updates to our technologies. 2020/21 was an incredibly exciting year for Trakm8, and we've brought our telematics technology to a number of high profile fleet partners. We're looking forward seeing you all at the CV Show.'

Working alongside some of the world's most recognisable brands, including Autoglass, AA, Iceland Foods, Scottish Power and Bibby Distribution, Trakm8 goes beyond vehicle tracking to provide fleets with a customisable business intelligence platform, providing greater insight into a range of key areas - from carbon emissions and fuel expenditure to road safety and driver behaviour.