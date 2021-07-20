Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Trakm8 Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRAK   GB00B0P1RP10

TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC

(TRAK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/20 03:00:00 am
16 GBX   --.--%
04:12aTRAKM8 : to showcase innovative telematics technology at CV Show
PU
07/15TRAKM8 : Telematics overhaul needed to combat driver shortages
PU
07/12FTSE Closes Higher; Admiral Tops Leaders Board
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trakm8 : to showcase innovative telematics technology at CV Show

07/20/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Back to News

Trakm8 to showcase innovative telematics technology at CV Show

Trakm8 will be showcasing an array of innovative products from its telematics offering at this year's CV Show (31 August to 2 September, NEC Birmingham).

Visitors to the Trakm8 stand will have the opportunity to learn more about the business' cutting edge technology solutions, which are adaptable for fleets of all sizes; providing intelligent, game-changing insights that can improve fleet efficiency and ultimately reduce risk across fleet operations.

Among the innovations Trakm8 will be showcasing at the CV Show include its award-winning route optimisation software which is proven to cut fleet fuel spend by 20%, and bolster productivity by upwards of 33%. Suitable for almost any mobile workforce - from logistics and home delivery specialists to utilities and service engineers, Trakm8 Optimisation has a proven track record of delivering ROI in a matter of months. In addition, Trakm8 Optimisation is one of the first solutions on the market to be optimised for Electric Vehicles, ensuring mixed fleets can also utilise the innovative technology.

The brand will also be showcasing its RH600 Dashboard Camera solution, which combines an in-cab camera system with the same technologies found in Trakm8's most sophisticated telematics devices. The RH600 includes a flexible camera which can be positioned anywhere in the cab, alongside an industry-leading diagnostics provision, which enables fleet managers to save time and money on the identification of underlying vehicle faults.

Visitors to the stand can learn more about Trakm8's grey fleet offering and the powerful yet portable Connect 200. With the COVID-19 pandemic permanently altering the way many fleets are operated and maintained, the grey fleet will play an increasingly important role. This convenient device simply plugs into any 12v cigarette lighter socket, but provides powerful driver performance data for fleet managers and real time updates on speeding and harsh braking events through the driver app.

Peter Mansfield, Group Sales and Marketing Director at Trakm8, said: 'It's great to be returning to normality with an in-person event and as the biggest event in the fleet and logistics calendar, we're excited to be showcasing the latest updates to our technologies. 2020/21 was an incredibly exciting year for Trakm8, and we've brought our telematics technology to a number of high profile fleet partners. We're looking forward seeing you all at the CV Show.'

Working alongside some of the world's most recognisable brands, including Autoglass, AA, Iceland Foods, Scottish Power and Bibby Distribution, Trakm8 goes beyond vehicle tracking to provide fleets with a customisable business intelligence platform, providing greater insight into a range of key areas - from carbon emissions and fuel expenditure to road safety and driver behaviour.

Disclaimer

Trakm8 Holdings plc published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 08:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC
04:12aTRAKM8 : to showcase innovative telematics technology at CV Show
PU
07/15TRAKM8 : Telematics overhaul needed to combat driver shortages
PU
07/12FTSE Closes Higher; Admiral Tops Leaders Board
DJ
07/12TRAKM8 : launches telematics device to help fleets adapt to new normal
PU
07/12FTSE Down, DMGT Gains on Prospect of Insurance-Risk Sale, Rothermere Buyout
DJ
07/12London Shares Fall as Miners, Banks Lose Ground
DJ
07/12TRAKM8 : CFO to Depart; Successor Named
MT
07/12FTSE 100 Falls, Pound Faces Hit From Another Potential Lockdown
DJ
07/12Trakm8 Holdings PLC Announces Board Changes
CI
07/12Trakm8 Holdings PLC Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16,0 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
Net income 2021 -1,24 M -1,69 M -1,69 M
Net Debt 2021 6,75 M 9,21 M 9,21 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,00 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 208
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Trakm8 Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jon Furber Group Finance Director, Director & Secretary
John Ferris Watkins Executive Chairman
Mark Richard Watkins Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Penny Susan Searles Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Adam Cowley Director & Strategy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC-3.03%12
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.18.57%223 606
ERICSSON AB6.35%41 770
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.56%38 812
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.29.36%36 584
NOKIA OYJ56.44%29 195