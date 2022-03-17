Back to News

Trakm8 to talk fleet management technology and sustainability at CV Show 2022

Trakm8 will be highlighting how its solutions can drive up fleet efficiency and sustainability at the 2022 Commercial Vehicle Show (24-26 May, NEC, Birmingham).

The business will be exhibiting at stand 5C10 across the three-day event, highlighting its full suite of fleet management solutions, all accessible via Trakm8's insight platform, which provides managers with a 360 view of their fleet from a single source.

With rising fuel costs set to rumble on throughout 2022, the thoughts of many commercial vehicle operators will be turning to getting the most out of their vehicles. To ease that concern, Trakm8 will be showcasing its Route Optimisation software. Designed to reduce fuel expenditure and improve fleet efficiency, Trakm8's Optimisation platform has a proven track record of increasing productivity by up to 33% and cutting fuel bills by up to 20%.

Trakm8's Optimisation technology can also help businesses shrink their carbon footprint, with the intuitive software helping fleets to work smarter with fewer vehicles and hence minimising CO2 output; one of the reasons Trakm8 has been awarded the Green Economy Mark by the London Stock Exchange.

Indeed, the commercial vehicle sector has a pivotal role to play in the decarbonisation of UK roads; a role Trakm8 is committed to helping businesses fulfil. Trakm8 will be showcasing how its software can provide data driven insights that help deliver seamless integration of electric vehicles into a wider fleet, including real-time state-of-charge updates.

The ongoing vehicle parts shortage is forcing businesses to manage ageing fleets for longer, a challenge Trakm8's Connectedcare solution can help fleets address. Trakm8 will be delivering a series of live Connectedcare demos at the CV Show, utilising a live vehicle instrument cluster to demonstrate how fault codes on a vehicle are recorded within Trakm8's fleet management software Insight, highlighting how the system can help fleet managers monitor for faults across their vehicle fleet, ultimately minimising the risk of costly, unplanned downtime.

The business will also be presenting its newly launched C430-S telematics device, a self-fit solution that can be moved from vehicle-to-vehicle, providing transport operators with a rich seam of data-led insights into driver behaviour and vehicle status. Coupled with the ACC750 Driver Feedback & ID device, this provides live in cab driver coaching and scoring. At a time when an increasing number of businesses are shifting towards the Grey Fleet model, a flexible, easy-to-install telematics solution such as the C430-S can be truly game-changing.

To fully demonstrate the total scope of its solutions for effective fleet management, Trakm8 will also be demonstrating its RH600 integrated telematics camera to stand visitors. Combining all of the benefits of a telematics solution with a high quality, 4G camera, the RH600 is the most advanced telematics camera on the market, with a proven track record of reducing accident rates by up to 39% and enhancing fuel economy by as much as 10%.

Nick Guise, Group Marketing Manager at Trakm8, says: "We're very much looking forward to returning to the CV Show this year. The event is a real cornerstone for the commercial vehicle sector, providing a fantastic platform to showcase our solutions and help fleet operators drive efficiency, boost productivity and, ultimately, make their operations more environmentally friendly.

"Alongside showcasing some of our latest launches, this year's CV Show will also allow us to discuss some of the most important issues facing our sector at the moment - from rising fuel costs to the push for greener roads. We're very much look forward to welcoming visitors to the Trakm8 stand in May!"