Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Trakm8 Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRAK   GB00B0P1RP10

TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC

(TRAK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trakm8 : to talk fleet management technology and sustainability at CV Show 2022

03/17/2022 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Back to News

Trakm8 to talk fleet management technology and sustainability at CV Show 2022

Trakm8 will be highlighting how its solutions can drive up fleet efficiency and sustainability at the 2022 Commercial Vehicle Show (24-26 May, NEC, Birmingham).

The business will be exhibiting at stand 5C10 across the three-day event, highlighting its full suite of fleet management solutions, all accessible via Trakm8's insight platform, which provides managers with a 360 view of their fleet from a single source.

With rising fuel costs set to rumble on throughout 2022, the thoughts of many commercial vehicle operators will be turning to getting the most out of their vehicles. To ease that concern, Trakm8 will be showcasing its Route Optimisation software. Designed to reduce fuel expenditure and improve fleet efficiency, Trakm8's Optimisation platform has a proven track record of increasing productivity by up to 33% and cutting fuel bills by up to 20%.

Trakm8's Optimisation technology can also help businesses shrink their carbon footprint, with the intuitive software helping fleets to work smarter with fewer vehicles and hence minimising CO2 output; one of the reasons Trakm8 has been awarded the Green Economy Mark by the London Stock Exchange.

Indeed, the commercial vehicle sector has a pivotal role to play in the decarbonisation of UK roads; a role Trakm8 is committed to helping businesses fulfil. Trakm8 will be showcasing how its software can provide data driven insights that help deliver seamless integration of electric vehicles into a wider fleet, including real-time state-of-charge updates.

The ongoing vehicle parts shortage is forcing businesses to manage ageing fleets for longer, a challenge Trakm8's Connectedcare solution can help fleets address. Trakm8 will be delivering a series of live Connectedcare demos at the CV Show, utilising a live vehicle instrument cluster to demonstrate how fault codes on a vehicle are recorded within Trakm8's fleet management software Insight, highlighting how the system can help fleet managers monitor for faults across their vehicle fleet, ultimately minimising the risk of costly, unplanned downtime.

The business will also be presenting its newly launched C430-S telematics device, a self-fit solution that can be moved from vehicle-to-vehicle, providing transport operators with a rich seam of data-led insights into driver behaviour and vehicle status. Coupled with the ACC750 Driver Feedback & ID device, this provides live in cab driver coaching and scoring. At a time when an increasing number of businesses are shifting towards the Grey Fleet model, a flexible, easy-to-install telematics solution such as the C430-S can be truly game-changing.

To fully demonstrate the total scope of its solutions for effective fleet management, Trakm8 will also be demonstrating its RH600 integrated telematics camera to stand visitors. Combining all of the benefits of a telematics solution with a high quality, 4G camera, the RH600 is the most advanced telematics camera on the market, with a proven track record of reducing accident rates by up to 39% and enhancing fuel economy by as much as 10%.

Nick Guise, Group Marketing Manager at Trakm8, says: "We're very much looking forward to returning to the CV Show this year. The event is a real cornerstone for the commercial vehicle sector, providing a fantastic platform to showcase our solutions and help fleet operators drive efficiency, boost productivity and, ultimately, make their operations more environmentally friendly.

"Alongside showcasing some of our latest launches, this year's CV Show will also allow us to discuss some of the most important issues facing our sector at the moment - from rising fuel costs to the push for greener roads. We're very much look forward to welcoming visitors to the Trakm8 stand in May!"

Disclaimer

Trakm8 Holdings plc published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 14:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC
10:21aTRAKM8 : to talk fleet management technology and sustainability at CV Show 2022
PU
02/15TRAKM8 : technology trialled in pioneering EU smart energy study
PU
02/14TRAKM8 : helps fleets drive up efficiency with the Connect 430
PU
02/14TRAKM8 : Partners With Humn AI
PU
01/17TRAKM8 : The road to recovery? Trakm8 looks ahead to 2022
PU
2021TRAKM8 : Connectedcare keeps fleets moving this winter
PU
2021TRAKM8 : Pivotal supports fleet growth with Trakm8 partnership
PU
2021TRAKM8 : Interim Presentation 2022
PU
2021Trakm8 Holdings plc Awarded Contract with Ticker Limited to Support Delivery of Pay-Per..
CI
2021TRAKM8 : pledges support to anti-idling campaign
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 19,0 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 6,00 M 7,86 M 7,86 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,75 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 17,6%
Chart TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Trakm8 Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 19,50 GBX
Average target price 56,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 187%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Edwards Group Financial Controller
John Ferris Watkins Executive Chairman
Mark Richard Watkins Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Penny Susan Searles Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Adam Cowley Director & Strategy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC-13.33%13
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-11.93%231 844
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-13.61%38 211
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-16.51%38 157
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-17.03%30 933
NOKIA OYJ-14.40%29 660