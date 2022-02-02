Log in
Fortune Magazine Names Trane Technologies to World's Most Admired Companies List for Tenth Consecutive Year

02/02/2022 | 08:36am EST
Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to the Fortune magazine World’s Most Admired Companies list for the tenth consecutive year.*

“We’re very proud of this significant honor,” said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO for Trane Technologies. “Every day, our people around the world bring our purpose to life by boldly challenging what’s possible for a sustainable world.

“Our innovation is transforming the way the world heats and cools buildings, improves indoor air quality, and safely transports food and medicine. As we scale today’s technology and innovate for tomorrow, we can dramatically reduce carbon emissions and create value for our team, our customers, our shareholders and our planet,” he said.

With its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, Trane Technologies is helping solve for some of the world’s biggest sustainability challenges, inspiring industry and global change and creating a more equitable, inclusive world.

These commitments include a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton (2% of the world’s annual emissions) and achieve carbon-neutral operations. Its Opportunity for All pledge commits to achieving gender parity in leadership, workforce diversity reflective of its communities, and community initiatives that support equitable education and pathways to green and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.

Trane Technologies was the first climate company to set science-based emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). It is one of less than 50 companies worldwide to have achieved SBTi-validated targets twice. First in 2018, and then again when it set a second aggressive course of validated targets for 2030 in line with the latest science.

Creating the World’s Most Admired list

Fortune and the Korn Ferry Hay Group develop the annual list, widely considered to be the ultimate report card on corporate reputation.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. For the complete rankings, visit www.Fortune.com.

*In March 2020, Trane Technologies debuted as a company focused on climate innovation after completing its Reverse Morris Trust transaction with Gardner Denver, now known as Ingersoll Rand.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.


© Business Wire 2022
