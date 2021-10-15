Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Trane Technologies plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TT   IE00BK9ZQ967

TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(TT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trane Technologies : Completes Acquisition of Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control

10/15/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has completed the acquisition of Farrar Scientific, which the company announced in a press release on September 13, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211015005618/en/

Holly Paeper, president of Trane Technologies’ new Life Science Solutions business (Photo: Business Wire)

Holly Paeper, president of Trane Technologies’ new Life Science Solutions business (Photo: Business Wire)

Farrar Scientific is a critical supplier for bioscience and biopharmaceutical customers that provides proprietary technology to fill an unmet need for flexible, modular, and efficient ultra-low temperature processing and storage, including cooling and heating/thawing.

“We are delighted to officially welcome Farrar Scientific associates,” said Holly Paeper, who has been appointed as president of Trane Technologies’ new Life Science Solutions business, which operates as part of the company’s Commercial HVAC business unit. “Trane Technologies’ world-class business operating system and expertise in refrigeration, cold chain and sustainable climate controls combined with Farrar’s specialized expertise in ultra-low temperature control will enable us to deliver even greater value to customers around the world in the critical biopharmaceutical and life science industries.”

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.

This news release includes “forward-looking statements,” which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the expected benefits of the proposed transaction and the growth of the business. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to timely obtain necessary regulatory approvals of the proposed transaction and to timely complete the proposed transaction; our ability to fully realize the expected benefits of the proposed transaction; negative effects of announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction on the market price of the company’s ordinary shares; significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities; general economic and business conditions that may impact the companies in connection with the proposed transaction; the impact of the proposed transaction on the company’s employees, customers and suppliers; and the ability of the companies to successfully integrate operations after the transaction. Additional factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
04:49pTRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Completes Farrar Scientific Acquisition, Expanding Its Ultra-Low Temp..
MT
04:31pTRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Completes Acquisition of Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Tem..
BU
10/14TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Named One of the World's Best Employers by Forbes
BU
10/13TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Trane Technologies PT to $192 From $196, Mainta..
MT
10/12TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : How Clean is Your Air, Really?
BU
10/11TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Credit Suisse Adjusts Trane Technologies' Price Target to $199 from $..
MT
10/08TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Wells Fargo Starts Trane Technologies at Underweight with $163 PT
MT
10/06TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.59 a Share, Payable Dec. 31 to..
MT
10/06TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/06Trane Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 124 M - -
Net income 2021 1 438 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,6x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 41 598 M 41 598 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Trane Technologies plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 175,07 $
Average target price 194,84 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dave S. Regnery Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Kuehn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael W. Lamach Executive Chairman
Paul A. Camuti Chief Technology & Strategy Officer, Executive VP
Stephen Hagood Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC20.60%41 598
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.11.56%63 714
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC47.99%50 746
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION40.54%45 997
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-36.96%34 782
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)66.48%26 195