Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Trane Technologies plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TT   IE00BK9ZQ967

TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(TT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trane Technologies : Investor Presentation PDF 5.50 MB

09/02/2021 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor

Presentation

September 2021

Safe Harbor

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our future performance, statements relating to the continued impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, capital deployment including the amount and timing of our dividends, our share repurchase program including the amount of shares to be repurchased and the timing of such repurchases and our capital allocation strategy including acquisitions (if any); our projected free cash flow and usage of such cash; our available liquidity; performance of the markets in which we operate; restructuring activity and cost savings associated with such activity; our projected financial performance and targets including assumptions regarding our effective tax rate.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our suppliers and our customers, global economic conditions taking into account the global COVID-19 pandemic, disruption and volatility in the financial markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic, improvement in market conditions (if any) with global vaccine administration, the outcome of any litigation, the outcome of the Chapter 11 proceedings for our deconsolidated subsidiaries Aldrich Pump LLC and Murray Boiler LLC, demand for our products and services, and tax audits and tax law changes and interpretations. Additional factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

This presentation also includes non-GAAP financial information which should be considered supplemental to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial information are included as an appendix in our presentation and reconciliations can be found in our earnings releases for the relevant periods located on our website at www.tranetechnologies.com. Unless otherwise indicated, all data beyond the second quarter of 2021 are estimates.

2

C L E A R P R I O R I T I E S

Focused Strategy Delivers Differentiated Shareholder Returns

1

2

3

4

Win

Grow Margins

Maximize

Continue

Through

and Cash Via

Value As

With

Sustainable

Execution

Focused

Dynamic Capital

Innovation

Excellence

Climate Co.

Allocation

Strong Foundation

Strong operating system and

Powerful cash flow

Uplifting culture - integrity, ingenuity,

performance culture

community & engagement

3

T R A N E T E C H N O L O G I E S T O D A Y

Pure-Play Climate Control Business with Leading Brands and Market Positions; High Aftermarket Mix

Regional Segments

Franchise Brands

Americas Total APAC

$12.5B

Sales

EMEA

Revenue Streams

67%33%

EquipmentAftermarket

All figures are FY 2020 historical information restated to reflect Ingersoll Rand Industrial segment in discontinued operations.

4

S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y L E A D E R

Global Megatrends Continue to Intensify - Demanding Bold Action

Heating and Cooling

Food Loss

GHG Emissions

Buildings

Global emissions from heating /

Global emissions

Combined share of

cooling buildings*

come from food loss / waste*

global emissions

15% +

10% =

25%

* Source: Project Drawdown and BCG

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trane Technologies plc published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 12:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
08:42aTRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Investor Presentation PDF 5.50 MB
PU
06:31aTRANE TECHNOLOGIES : ® Launches K-12 Playbook and “Get Smart” Webcas..
BU
06:30aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AstraZeneca, Designer Brands, Homeserve, Rio Tinto, Tr..
09/02TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/01CORRECTION : Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Rating For Trane Technologies, Keeps $..
MT
09/01TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Deutsche Bank Upgrades Trane Technologies to Buy From Hold,..
MT
09/01TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at the Virtual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference
BU
08/31ENVERID SYSTEMS : HEPA Air Purifier Added to Trane Wellsphere Indoor Air Quality..
PR
08/30TRANE TECHNOLOGIES' : Thermo King to Invest $100 Million in All-Electric Portfol..
MT
08/30TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : ' Thermo King Will Deliver All-Electric, Zero-Emission Solu..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 157 M - -
Net income 2021 1 434 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 493 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
Yield 2021 1,18%
Capitalization 47 018 M 47 018 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,50x
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Trane Technologies plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 197,88 $
Average target price 197,78 $
Spread / Average Target -0,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dave S. Regnery Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Kuehn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael W. Lamach Executive Chairman
Paul A. Camuti Chief Technology & Strategy Officer, Executive VP
Stephen Hagood Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC36.32%47 018
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.20.35%73 357
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC59.52%52 933
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION53.47%50 231
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-32.74%37 057
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)79.90%28 420