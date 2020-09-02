Trane Technologies : Launches Center for Healthy and Efficient Spaces to Help Create Safer, Healthier, More Resilient Communities

Global climate leader establishes new center and council of experts to accelerate solutions for healthier, sustainable homes, buildings and transport for the global pandemic and beyond

Global climate innovator Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) announced today the launch of its Center for Healthy and Efficient Spaces (CHES) to create safer, healthier, and more efficient environments for homes, buildings, and transportation around the globe. Rasha Hasaneen, Trane Technologies’ vice president of innovation and product excellence, will be the center’s director.

“Trane Technologies has been a leader in healthy and efficient indoor environments for decades. The global pandemic heightens sensitivity to the need for health and safety, and the overall quality of indoor environments. We are introducing CHES to focus on ensuring that homes, buildings, public transport and other spaces will come out of the pandemic healthier and more sustainable than ever,” said Hasaneen. “Through the center we are responding to urgent and increasing needs for solutions that reduce pathogens, mold, gases and other contaminants in the air we breathe and on the surfaces we touch.*

"Whether you’re at home, work, school, on a bus, or in a delivery vehicle, you want to feel safe and well. CHES will go beyond indoor air quality to consider all the factors that impact indoor environments – including lighting, acoustics and optimal temperatures and humidity. We are providing holistic and environmentally sound solutions. The center will take these outcomes to the next level by forming new partnerships, informing policies and standards, and accelerating innovation.”

Innovation and Policy Advocacy

The CHES is working with technology and innovation companies in the climate sector to evaluate and scale the latest advancements in indoor environments across transport, homes, and a broad installed commercial buildings customer base. It will engage a global team of experts from the company’s commercial and residential HVAC and transport refrigeration businesses.

The center will work side-by-side with Trane Technologies’ Center for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability (CEES) to inform policy and standards that elevate indoor environmental quality. CEES is a council of global thought leaders in sustainability leadership, infrastructure development, energy policy, and technology that helps the company enact best practices in sustainability in the company and for its customers.

A Better, More Sustainable Normal

“The new center will bring together world-leading expertise and technology inside and outside the company to address indoor environment challenges through and beyond the pandemic,” said Paul Camuti, Trane Technologies’ chief technology and strategy officer. “It will expand upon the comprehensive climate, refrigeration, and indoor air quality solutions we already deliver through our brands Trane® and Thermo King®. Together with our partners and customers we are building a new, better, more sustainable normal.”

Each indoor space is unique. Interactions between people and the systems that control any indoor environment they occupy, such as HVAC, lighting, and acoustics, are dynamic and complex. The company’s holistic approach includes assessing the indoor environment and recommendations to effectively mitigate and improve a space, whether it’s a home, building, or public transport vehicle.

Trane Technologies brings the most advanced solutions available for indoor air quality, ranging from building controls and filtration to air cleaning solutions and connected building solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of a building and its occupants. CHES is one more way the company continues to advance indoor environments as the world faces both a historic pandemic and a climate crisis.

Partnering with External Experts

Trane Technologies has also established an Advisory Council on Healthy Spaces made up of leading experts who will support CHES goals with expertise in medicine, epidemiology, academic research, and policy, across building and transport sectors. Council members will advise on accelerating safer, healthier, and efficient environments in homes, buildings and transport, and on strategies to build resilience for businesses and communities.

In addition, Trane Technologies has become a founding keystone member of the International WELL Building Institute, whose mission is to improve human health and well-being in buildings. Holly Paeper, vice president of Trane’s Commercial HVAC business, will serve as an advisor on the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Sports and Entertainment Venues. Chris Hsieh, commercial applications engineer, will serve as an advisor on the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management.

For more information on the Center for Healthy and Efficient Spaces, click here.

*There is evidence from The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and other sources that HVAC technologies can mitigate the risk of exposure to infectious aerosols in built environments; however, the transmission and mitigation of COVID-19 in buildings is yet to be tested and confirmed.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005125/en/