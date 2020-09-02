Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Trane Technologies plc    TT   IE00BK9ZQ967

TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(TT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trane Technologies : Launches Center for Healthy and Efficient Spaces to Help Create Safer, Healthier, More Resilient Communities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 06:32am EDT

Global climate leader establishes new center and council of experts to accelerate solutions for healthier, sustainable homes, buildings and transport for the global pandemic and beyond

Global climate innovator Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) announced today the launch of its Center for Healthy and Efficient Spaces (CHES) to create safer, healthier, and more efficient environments for homes, buildings, and transportation around the globe. Rasha Hasaneen, Trane Technologies’ vice president of innovation and product excellence, will be the center’s director.

“Trane Technologies has been a leader in healthy and efficient indoor environments for decades. The global pandemic heightens sensitivity to the need for health and safety, and the overall quality of indoor environments. We are introducing CHES to focus on ensuring that homes, buildings, public transport and other spaces will come out of the pandemic healthier and more sustainable than ever,” said Hasaneen. “Through the center we are responding to urgent and increasing needs for solutions that reduce pathogens, mold, gases and other contaminants in the air we breathe and on the surfaces we touch.*

"Whether you’re at home, work, school, on a bus, or in a delivery vehicle, you want to feel safe and well. CHES will go beyond indoor air quality to consider all the factors that impact indoor environments – including lighting, acoustics and optimal temperatures and humidity. We are providing holistic and environmentally sound solutions. The center will take these outcomes to the next level by forming new partnerships, informing policies and standards, and accelerating innovation.”

Innovation and Policy Advocacy
The CHES is working with technology and innovation companies in the climate sector to evaluate and scale the latest advancements in indoor environments across transport, homes, and a broad installed commercial buildings customer base. It will engage a global team of experts from the company’s commercial and residential HVAC and transport refrigeration businesses.

The center will work side-by-side with Trane Technologies’ Center for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability (CEES) to inform policy and standards that elevate indoor environmental quality. CEES is a council of global thought leaders in sustainability leadership, infrastructure development, energy policy, and technology that helps the company enact best practices in sustainability in the company and for its customers.

A Better, More Sustainable Normal
“The new center will bring together world-leading expertise and technology inside and outside the company to address indoor environment challenges through and beyond the pandemic,” said Paul Camuti, Trane Technologies’ chief technology and strategy officer. “It will expand upon the comprehensive climate, refrigeration, and indoor air quality solutions we already deliver through our brands Trane® and Thermo King®. Together with our partners and customers we are building a new, better, more sustainable normal.”

Each indoor space is unique. Interactions between people and the systems that control any indoor environment they occupy, such as HVAC, lighting, and acoustics, are dynamic and complex. The company’s holistic approach includes assessing the indoor environment and recommendations to effectively mitigate and improve a space, whether it’s a home, building, or public transport vehicle.

Trane Technologies brings the most advanced solutions available for indoor air quality, ranging from building controls and filtration to air cleaning solutions and connected building solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of a building and its occupants. CHES is one more way the company continues to advance indoor environments as the world faces both a historic pandemic and a climate crisis.

Partnering with External Experts
Trane Technologies has also established an Advisory Council on Healthy Spaces made up of leading experts who will support CHES goals with expertise in medicine, epidemiology, academic research, and policy, across building and transport sectors. Council members will advise on accelerating safer, healthier, and efficient environments in homes, buildings and transport, and on strategies to build resilience for businesses and communities.

In addition, Trane Technologies has become a founding keystone member of the International WELL Building Institute, whose mission is to improve human health and well-being in buildings. Holly Paeper, vice president of Trane’s Commercial HVAC business, will serve as an advisor on the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Sports and Entertainment Venues. Chris Hsieh, commercial applications engineer, will serve as an advisor on the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management.

For more information on the Center for Healthy and Efficient Spaces, click here.

*There is evidence from The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and other sources that HVAC technologies can mitigate the risk of exposure to infectious aerosols in built environments; however, the transmission and mitigation of COVID-19 in buildings is yet to be tested and confirmed.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
06:32aTRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Launches Center for Healthy and Efficient Spaces to Help Cr..
BU
09/01TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : to Virtually Participate at 2020 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conf..
BU
08/17TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Launches Innovation for Heating and Cooling With a Single U..
BU
07/29TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
07/29TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
07/29TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/24TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC : half-yearly earnings release
07/20TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Thermo King's Truck Hybrid Refrigeration Units Hit the Road..
BU
07/17TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 804 M - -
Net income 2020 818 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 437 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,6x
Yield 2020 1,75%
Capitalization 28 770 M 28 770 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Trane Technologies plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 115,25 $
Last Close Price 120,20 $
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael W. Lamach Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Regnery President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher J. Kuehn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul A. Camuti Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Innovation
Stephen Hagood Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-9.57%28 770
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.29.87%55 409
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC1.15%30 640
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB48.58%14 026
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.14.90%10 967
WATSCO, INC.37.40%8 694
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group