Trane Technologies Links Human and Planetary Health in Season 3 of its Healthy Spaces Podcast

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, is exploring the relationship between human and planetary health with the Season 3 launch of its Healthy Spaces Podcast.

Through insightful conversations with scientists, engineers and business leaders, Healthy Spaces Season 3 will highlight developing climate innovations for homes, building and cities – that not only enhance comfort and health for people, but also improve planetary health.

“Human health and planetary health are undeniably intertwined, as we were reminded when intense wildfires prompted air quality alerts for more than 100 million people from Canada all the way to the southeastern United States,” said Dominique Silva, Healthy Spaces podcast host and innovation initiatives leader for Trane Technologies. “Everything that happens in the outdoor environment impacts our indoor spaces. On this season of Healthy Spaces, I’m looking forward to taking a deep dive into the innovations helping people and the planet thrive.”

‘Clearing the Air’, Episode 1 of Healthy Spaces Season 3, available now, considers how outdoor air impacts our indoor environments, and questions whether we can improve indoor air quality without compromising energy efficiency – with the help of three clean air innovators who are out to prove it’s possible.

Listen to Healthy Spaces on your favorite podcast platform and discover where climate tech fits into the balance with human and planetary health.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230619103054/en/