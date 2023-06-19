Advanced search
    TT   IE00BK9ZQ967

TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(TT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02:24 2023-06-16 pm EDT
187.06 USD   +0.98%
06:31aTrane Technologies Links Human and Planetary Health in Season 3 of its Healthy Spaces Podcast
BU
06/07Transcript : Trane Technologies plc Presents at UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference, Jun-07-2023 10:30 AM
CI
06/05Trane Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
Trane Technologies Links Human and Planetary Health in Season 3 of its Healthy Spaces Podcast

06/19/2023 | 06:31am EDT
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, is exploring the relationship between human and planetary health with the Season 3 launch of its Healthy Spaces Podcast.

Through insightful conversations with scientists, engineers and business leaders, Healthy Spaces Season 3 will highlight developing climate innovations for homes, building and cities – that not only enhance comfort and health for people, but also improve planetary health.

“Human health and planetary health are undeniably intertwined, as we were reminded when intense wildfires prompted air quality alerts for more than 100 million people from Canada all the way to the southeastern United States,” said Dominique Silva, Healthy Spaces podcast host and innovation initiatives leader for Trane Technologies. “Everything that happens in the outdoor environment impacts our indoor spaces. On this season of Healthy Spaces, I’m looking forward to taking a deep dive into the innovations helping people and the planet thrive.”

Clearing the Air’, Episode 1 of Healthy Spaces Season 3, available now, considers how outdoor air impacts our indoor environments, and questions whether we can improve indoor air quality without compromising energy efficiency – with the help of three clean air innovators who are out to prove it’s possible.

Listen to Healthy Spaces on your favorite podcast platform and discover where climate tech fits into the balance with human and planetary health.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 421 M - -
Net income 2023 1 920 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 389 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,4x
Yield 2023 1,53%
Capitalization 42 659 M 42 659 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
EV / Sales 2024 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 39 000
Free-Float 90,3%
Technical analysis trends TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 187,06 $
Average target price 191,60 $
Spread / Average Target 2,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dave S. Regnery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher J. Kuehn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul A. Camuti Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer, EVP
Stephen Hagood Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Raymond D. Pittard EVP-Supply Chain, Engineering & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC11.29%42 659
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.46.58%61 192
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC2.30%44 919
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION13.65%39 137
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)9.53%20 150
WATSCO, INC.46.98%13 334
