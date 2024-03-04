Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has received the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This year, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 20 countries and 44 industries. Trane Technologies is one of ten honorees in the industrial manufacturing category.

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary EthicsQuotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide over 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity, & inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain.

“At Trane Technologies, we hold our team members and business partners to the highest legal, moral and ethical standards, expecting them to do what’s right, always,” said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. “That’s why it’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. We appreciate this recognition of how we hold our work to the highest expectations in pursuit of our purpose to challenge what’s possible for a sustainable world.”

“It’s always inspiring to recognize the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. “Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to Trane Technologies for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business.”

Trane Technologies promotes a responsible business culture through its Code of Conduct, Business Partner Code of Conduct and Leadership Principles. Additionally, our Global Human Rights Policy and our Environmental, Health & Safety Policy reflect our dedication to protecting workers’ rights in our value chain. The values we outline in these policies serve as our global minimum business standards across our value chain.

Broadly acknowledged for its industry-leading transparency, credibility and accountability, the company has recently received several additional recognitions for ethical behavior and corporate reputation. Trane Technologies was named to the JUST 100 for the third consecutive year and finished first in industry for the second consecutive year. It also was named to Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for the 12th consecutive year and was recognized as an industry leader in multiple categories including social responsibility and quality of management.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, deliver business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies build strong cultures of ethics and integrity. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also advances business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset reflecting the ethical business practices of 3+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 240+ data points on the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit ethisphere.com.

