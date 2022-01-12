Log in
    TT   IE00BK9ZQ967

TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(TT)
Trane Technologies Named to JUST Capital's 2022 JUST 100 List

01/12/2022
Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named one of America’s Most JUST Companies for the fifth consecutive year, and a member of the JUST 100 by JUST Capital. Trane Technologies ranked second among companies in the building materials & packaging industry, and moved up 67 spots overall since the previous year for its outstanding commitments to its employees, community and the environment.

JUST Capital is a not-for-profit that does comprehensive analyses to rank companies based on issues the American public cares about most, including investing in workers, supporting communities, respecting customers and reducing environmental impact. The 2022 JUST 100 ranking places Trane Technologies as a sector leader whose performance is beneficial for investors and for the wider American society.

“Every day, Trane Technologies people around the world uplift each other, our communities and our customers, while innovating for the climate,” said Paul Camuti, chief technology and sustainability officer for Trane Technologies. “They come to work with the purpose to boldly challenge what’s possible for a sustainable world. I’m delighted and proud that the hard work we’re doing together to make the world a better place has landed us on the prestigious JUST 100 list.”

Trane Technologies also earned a high grade on the 2021 annual CDP Global Climate Change Report in the Climate Change category, signifying management’s commitment to carbon reduction actions across the value stream. The company has earned consistently high leader-level scores on the rigorous CDP ranking for five consecutive years. CDP is a not-for-profit global environmental disclosure system that helps companies, cities, states and regions measure and manage their risks and opportunities on climate change.

Trane Technologies 2030 Sustainability Commitments

Trane Technologies, and its leading brands Trane and Thermo King, are solving some of the world’s biggest sustainability challenges and inspiring industry and global change with our 2030 Sustainability Commitments. These commitments include the Gigaton Challenge, a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by a billion metric tons (2% of the world’s annual emissions) and achieve carbon-neutral operations across its global footprint.

Trane Technologies’ 2030 Sustainability Commitments also include its Opportunity for All pledge. The pledge commits to achieving gender parity in leadership, having a workforce that is diverse and reflective of its communities, and community initiatives that support equitable education and pathways to green and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 099 M - -
Net income 2021 1 410 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 406 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,3x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 45 959 M 45 959 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Trane Technologies plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 193,48 $
Average target price 199,45 $
Spread / Average Target 3,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dave S. Regnery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher J. Kuehn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul A. Camuti Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer, EVP
Stephen Hagood Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ray Pittard Executive VP-Supply Chain & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-4.23%45 959
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-1.09%65 327
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-3.57%56 037
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-3.13%45 530
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-19.74%24 559
A. O. SMITH CORPORATION-2.50%13 322