Trane Technologies : Press Release PDF 184 KB

Reported revenues of $3.8 billion, up 22 percent; organic revenues* up 18 percent

GAAP operating margin up 350 bps; adjusted operating margin* up 210 bps

GAAP continuing EPS of $1.91; adjusted continuing EPS* of $1.92, up 51 percent *This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the footnotes of this news release. See attached tables for additional details and reconciliations. Swords, Ireland, August 4, 2021 - Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, today reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $1.91 for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted continuing EPS was $1.92, up 51 percent, which excludes $5.3 million related to planned restructuring and transformation costs. Second-Quarter 2021 Results Financial Comparisons - Second-Quarter Continuing Operations $, millions except EPS Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Y-O-Y Change Organic Y-O-Y Change Bookings $4,384 $3,269 34% 30% Net Revenues $3,830 $3,139 22% 18% GAAP Operating Income $651 $424 54% GAAP Operating Margin 17.0% 13.5% 350 bps Adjusted Operating Income* $656 $471 39% Adjusted Operating Margin* 17.1% 15.0% 210 bps Adjusted EBITDA* $731 $544 34% Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 19.1% 17.3% 180 bps GAAP Continuing EPS $1.91 $1.14 68% Adjusted Continuing EPS $1.92 $1.27 51% Restructuring and Transformation Costs ($5.3) ($47.1) $41.8 "After an exceptional first quarter, we aggressively raised our guidance with an unequivocal goal of delivering top-quartile EPS growth again in 2021," said Dave Regnery, CEO of Trane Technologies. "At the mid-point of the year, we are seeing the broad based market strength we expected, and we remain well positioned to achieve this goal. We delivered robust bookings and revenue growth and record backlog in the second quarter, improving our overall visibility for 2021 and into 2022. "Thanks to the dedication of our team around the world, we also achieved our strong organic leverage target of 30%, significant margin expansion, 51% adjusted EPS growth and healthy free cash flow. Demand trends remain favorable across the majority of our end markets and, with continued strong execution, we are managing significant headwinds from material inflation and supply chain constraints to meet the needs of our customers and to position us well for the future. With our purpose-driven -more- -2- sustainability strategy and significant opportunities across the business, we are confident in our ability to deliver ongoing strong and differentiated returns for our shareholders." Highlights from the Second Quarter of 2021 (all comparisons against the second quarter of 2020 unless otherwise noted) Strong execution drove revenue, operating income and continuing EPS growth in largely improving end markets.

Enterprise reported bookings and revenues were up 34 percent and 22 percent, respectively. Organic bookings and revenues were up 30 percent and 18 percent, respectively, driven by growth in all segments.

Enterprise reported revenue growth included approximately 2 percentage points of growth from acquisitions and approximately 2 percentage points of foreign exchange impact.

GAAP operating margin was up 350 basis points, adjusted operating margin was up 210 basis points, and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 180 basis points, driven by strong performance in Americas and EMEA segments. Second-Quarter Business Review (all comparisons against the second quarter of 2020 unless otherwise noted) Americas Segment: innovates for customers in the North America and Latin America regions. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions. $, millions Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Y-O-Y Change Organic Y-O-Y Change Bookings $3,359.0 $2,558.5 31% 29% Net Revenues $2,971.6 $2,456.4 21% 19% GAAP Operating Income $560.1 $413.3 36% GAAP Operating Margin 18.8% 16.8% 200 bps Adjusted Operating Income $561.8 $419.1 34% Adjusted Operating Margin 18.9% 17.1% 180 bps Adjusted EBITDA $621.0 $470.5 32% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.9% 19.2% 170 bps Americas delivered strong revenue growth and margin expansion as markets continued to improve.

Americas reported bookings and revenues were up 31 percent and 21 percent, respectively. Organic bookings and revenues were up 29 percent and 19 percent, respectively. Americas had record backlog entering the second half of 2021.

Americas reported revenue growth included approximately 2 percentage points of growth from acquisitions.

GAAP operating margin increased 200 basis points, adjusted operating margin increased 180 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 170 basis points. Price, volume and productivity more than offset material and other inflation. -more- -3- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Segment: innovates for customers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. The EMEA segment encompasses heating and cooling systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings, and transport refrigeration systems and solutions. $, millions Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Y-O-Y Change Organic Y-O-Y Change Bookings $629.8 $376.7 67% 53% Net Revenues $523.2 $373.2 40% 28% GAAP Operating Income $99.1 $42.4 134% GAAP Operating Margin 18.9% 11.4% 750 bps Adjusted Operating Income $99.5 $48.3 106% Adjusted Operating Margin 19.0% 12.9% 610 bps Adjusted EBITDA $107.3 $59.3 81% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.5% 15.9% 460 bps EMEA delivered strong revenue growth and margin expansion as markets continued to improve.

EMEA reported bookings and revenues were up 67 percent and 40 percent, respectively. Organic bookings and revenues were up 53 percent and 28 percent, respectively. EMEA had record backlog entering the second half of 2021.

EMEA reported revenue growth included approximately 10 percentage points of foreign exchange impact and approximately 2 percentage points of growth from acquisitions.

GAAP operating margin increased 750 basis points, adjusted operating margin increased 610 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 460 basis points. Price, volume and productivity more than offset material and other inflation. Asia Pacific Segment: innovates for customers throughout the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific segment encompasses heating and cooling systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings and transport refrigeration systems and solutions. $, millions Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Y-O-Y Change Organic Y-O-Y Change Bookings $394.9 $333.4 18% 12% Net Revenues $334.9 $309.2 8% 2% GAAP Operating Income $57.8 $52.9 9% GAAP Operating Margin 17.3% 17.1% 20 bps Adjusted Operating Income $57.5 $54.3 6% Adjusted Operating Margin 17.2% 17.6% (40 bps) Adjusted EBITDA $63.0 $60.1 5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.8% 19.4% (60 bps) Asia Pacific delivered revenue growth despite ongoing COVID-19pandemic-related impacts.

COVID-19pandemic-related impacts. Asia Pacific reported bookings and revenues were up 18 percent and 8 percent, respectively. Organic bookings and revenues were up 12 percent and 2 percent, respectively. Asia Pacific had record backlog entering the second half of 2021.

Asia Pacific reported revenue growth included approximately 6 percentage points of growth primarily from foreign exchange impacts.

GAAP operating margin improved 20 basis points, adjusted operating margin declined 40 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin declined 60 basis points. EBITDA margins are up 270 basis points over the last two years, or 135 basis points on average per year. -more- -4- Balance Sheet and Cash Flow $, millions Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Y-O-Y Change Cash From Continuing Operating Activities Y-T-D $752 $179 $573 Free Cash Flow Y-T-D* $696 $183 $513 Working Capital/Revenue* 1.5% 6.2% 470 bps decrease Cash Balance 30 June $2,912 $2,367 $545 Debt Balance 30 June $4,965 $5,268 ($303) Year-to-date, the Company generated cash flow from operating activities of $752 million and free cash flow of $696 million.

the Company generated cash flow from operating activities of $752 million and free cash flow of $696 million. The Company continues to expect 2021 free cash flow to be equal to or greater than 100 percent of adjusted net earnings.* Capital Deployment The Company continues to reinvest in innovation and technology projects and capital expenditures to support its core sustainability strategy.

The Company paid $282 million in dividends year-to-date, including $141 million during the second quarter. The Company expects to pay a competitive and growing dividend, currently at $2.36 per share annualized, reflecting an approximately 11 percent increase over 2020.

year-to-date, including $141 million during the second quarter. The Company expects to pay a competitive and growing dividend, currently at $2.36 per share annualized, reflecting an approximately 11 percent increase over 2020. The Company deployed capital of $85 million for acquisitions and investments, $300 million for debt retirement and executed approximately $600 million in share repurchases through August 4, 2021.

The Company expects to deploy approximately $2.5 billion as part of its balanced capital allocation strategy in 2021, inclusive of approximately $564 million in dividends, $1.5 billion between strategic value-accretive mergers and acquisitions and share repurchases and $425 million in debt retirement.

value-accretive mergers and acquisitions and share repurchases and $425 million in debt retirement. The Company expects to continue to deploy 100 percent of excess cash to shareholders over time. Full-Year Updated 2021 Guidance Reported revenues up approximately 13.5 percent; organic revenues up approximately 11 percent versus 2020.

GAAP continuing EPS of $5.80, including EPS of $(0.25) for transformation and other restructuring costs; adjusted continuing EPS of $6.05, up 36 percent versus 2020.

Additional information regarding the company's 2021 guidance is included in the company's earnings presentation found at www.tranetechnologies.com in the Investor Relations section. This news release includes "forward-looking statements," which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our future performance during the COVID-19 global pandemic, capital deployment including the amount and timing of our dividends, our share repurchase program including the amount of shares to be repurchased and the timing of such repurchases and our capital allocation strategy including acquisitions (if any); our projected free cash flow and usage of such cash; our available liquidity; performance of the markets in which we operate; restructuring activity; our projected financial performance and targets including assumptions regarding our effective tax rate. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our suppliers and our customers, global economic conditions taking into account the global COVID-19 pandemic, disruption and volatility in the financial markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the outcome of any litigation, the outcome of Chapter 11 proceedings for our deconsolidated subsidiaries Aldrich Pump LLC and Murray Boiler LLC, demand for our products and services, and tax audits and tax law changes and interpretations. Additional factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. This news release also includes non-GAAP financial information, which should be considered supplemental to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial information and reconciliation to GAAP are attached to this news release. -more- -5- All amounts reported within the earnings release above related to net earnings (loss), earnings (loss) from continuing operations, earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, adjusted EBITDA and per share amounts are attributed to Trane Technologies' ordinary shareholders. Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane®and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more information, visit tranetechnologies.com. # # # 8/4/21 (See Accompanying Tables) Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

