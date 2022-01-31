Trane Technologies : Press Release PDF 225 KB

SWORDS, Ireland, January 31, 2022 - Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, today reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $1.35 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted continuing EPS was $1.36, up 32 percent, which excludes $11.2 million related to planned restructuring and transformation costs offset by the release of a pension indemnification.

*This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the footnotes of this news release. See attached tables for additional details and reconciliations.

"We delivered another year of strong performance in 2021 through our unwavering focus on our purpose- driven strategy and despite unprecedented inflationary and supply chain challenges," said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "Our global teams delivered record bookings, revenue, operating margins and earnings per share. Our strong free cash flow enabled ongoing investment in business innovation, decarbonization and expanded plant capacity, while returning $1.7 billion to shareholders. We are entering 2022 with record backlog of $5.4 billion, up 88 percent from the prior year.

"We continue to aggressively manage global inflationary and supply chain challenges. With healthy end markets, record customer demand for sustainable solutions and historic levels of backlog, we are well positioned to deliver another strong year of financial performance in 2022 and differentiated profitable growth and shareholder returns over the long term."

Highlights from Fourth-Quarter 2021 (all comparisons against fourth-quarter 2020 unless otherwise noted)

Robust demand drove record fourth-quarter revenue, strong operating income and EPS growth.

fourth-quarter revenue, strong operating income and EPS growth. Enterprise reported bookings and revenues were up 28 percent and 12 percent, respectively. Organic bookings and revenues were up 27 percent and 11 percent, respectively, driven by growth in all segments.

Enterprise reported revenue growth included approximately 2 percentage points from acquisitions offset by approximately 1 percentage point of foreign exchange impact.

GAAP operating margin was flat, adjusted operating margin was up 10 basis points, and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 30 basis points. Volume growth and positive price versus cost was offset by negative impacts on productivity versus other inflation, arising from supply chain, freight and logistics challenges.

Fourth-Quarter Business Review (all comparisons against fourth-quarter 2020 unless otherwise noted)

Americas Segment: innovates for customers in North America and Latin America. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions.

$, millions Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Y-O-Y Change Organic Y-O-Y Change Bookings $3,172.2 $2,393.0 33% 31% Net Revenues $2,749.5 $2,385.9 15% 14% GAAP Operating Income $371.1 $332.6 12% GAAP Operating Margin 13.5% 13.9% (40 bps) Adjusted Operating Income $374.0 $334.7 12% Adjusted Operating Margin 13.6% 14.0% (40 bps) Adjusted EBITDA $437.1 $387.7 13% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.9% 16.2% (30 bps)

Americas delivered record fourth-quarter revenue and bookings as customer demand for the Company's innovative products and services remained strong.

fourth-quarter revenue and bookings as customer demand for the Company's innovative products and services remained strong. Americas reported bookings and revenues were up 33 percent and 15 percent, respectively. Organic bookings and revenues were up 31 percent and 14 percent, respectively. Americas also delivered record backlog exiting the fourth quarter of 2021.

Americas reported revenue growth included approximately 1 percentage point from acquisitions.

GAAP operating margin was down 40 basis points, adjusted operating margin was down 40 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin was down 30 basis points. Volume growth and positive price

