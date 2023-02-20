Advanced search
Trane Technologies Prices $700 Million Senior Notes Offering

02/20/2023 | 06:31am EST
Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) (the “Company”), a global climate innovator, today announced the pricing of an aggregate $700 million principal amount of 5.250% senior notes due 2033, which will be issued by its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Trane Technologies Financing Limited. The net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to fund the redemption of the $700 million aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 4.250% Senior Notes due 2023 issued by Trane Technologies HoldCo Inc., which are scheduled to mature on June 15, 2023.

The notes will be guaranteed by the Company, Trane Technologies Global Holding Company Limited, Trane Technologies Lux International Holding Company S.à r.l., Trane Technologies Irish Holdings Unlimited Company, Trane Technologies Company LLC and Trane Technologies Holdco Inc., each of which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The offering is expected to close on March 3, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as representatives of the underwriters.

The Company has filed an effective registration statement (including a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the effective registration statement (including the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus) for more complete information about the Company and this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone: 1-866-803-9204.

These securities are only offered by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus related to the offering. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sales of securities mentioned in this news release in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechologies.com.

This news release includes or is based on “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s offering of the notes and its intended use of the proceeds. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. For more discussion relating to the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in the Company’s forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company’s Form 10 K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” as well as the Company’s other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward looking statements.


© Business Wire 2023
