Global climate innovator recognized as the leader in the Building Products industry and 23rd overall

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to Corporate Knights’ 2024 Global 100, recognized as the leader in the Building Products industry and ranking 23rd overall.

Emphasizing the impact of a company’s core products and services, the Global 100 is one of the world’s most valued and transparent sustainability ratings. To determine its rankings, over 6,000 companies were assessed across 25 key performance indicators including sustainable investment, carbon productivity and racial and gender diversity.

“Corporate Knights’ Global 100 only includes companies that make sustainable solutions a core part of their business, complimenting Trane Technologies’ long-embedded and industry-differentiating strategy,” said Paul Camuti, executive vice president and chief technology and sustainability officer of Trane Technologies. “We are extremely proud of our 2024 Global 100 rankings and, guided by our purpose to boldly challenge what’s possible for a sustainable world, look forward to driving continued investment in sustainable innovation – accelerating decarbonization of buildings and the cold chain.”

In late 2023, Trane Technologies announced the fulfillment of its August 2021 commitment to deliver fully electric, zero direct emission Thermo King® refrigeration solutions for every segment of the cold chain in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region by 2023. The company also delivered on its low-carbon steel commitment, shipping more than one million HVAC units with low-carbon steel to homeowners and commercial customers across the United States.

Through bold, industry-leading action, Trane Technologies is advancing its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge – a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by 1 billion metric tons (or, one gigaton) – and its pledge to be net-zero by 2050. In 2014, the company set its first science-based 2020 Climate Commitments – accelerating innovation to achieve them two years ahead of schedule. The company is first in its industry with near and long-term emissions reduction targets externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

With its Opportunity for All commitment, Trane Technologies is taking action to advance gender parity in leadership, workforce diversity reflective of its communities, and community initiatives that support equitable education and pathways to green and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

