Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 10 a.m. ET. The company will issue its second quarter earnings release and earnings presentation in advance of the call; both will be available on the Trane Technologies website.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live over the internet. Individuals wishing to listen can access the call through the company’s website at www.tranetechnologies.com under the investor relations section.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company’s website at approximately 1 p.m. ET, July 31, 2024.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.

