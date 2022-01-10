Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Trane Technologies plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TT   IE00BK9ZQ967

TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(TT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trane Technologies' Thermo King to Reduce Global Warming Potential of Transport Refrigeration by Nearly Fifty Percent

01/10/2022 | 06:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Truck and trailer products will come standard with lower GWP refrigerant resulting in 650,000 metric tons of avoided CO2e annually from units delivering temperature sensitive cargo

Thermo King®, the transport refrigeration brand of global climate innovator Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), announced it will be first in the industry to transition to a lower global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant as standard in its truck and trailer units. This will reduce the carbon footprint of refrigerants used by its customers’ long-haul, middle-mile and last-mile delivery fleets by nearly 50% or approximately 650,000 metric tons of CO2e annually, equivalent to the emissions of 143,000 passenger vehicles per year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005253/en/

Trane Technologies is the first in the industry to transition to a lower global warming potential refrigerant as standard in its truck and trailer units. (Photo: Business Wire)

Trane Technologies is the first in the industry to transition to a lower global warming potential refrigerant as standard in its truck and trailer units. (Photo: Business Wire)

While customers previously had the option to drop in the lower global warming potential refrigerant, Thermo King units will now come standard with the industry’s most sustainable refrigerant available in the market today.

“Our company’s entire strategy is centered on sustainability, and we are committed to delivering innovative solutions to customers that create value for their operations and are better for the planet,” said Karin De Bondt, president, Thermo King Americas. “The enhancements to our trailer and truck units are important to decarbonizing the refrigerated fleets that deliver life-sustaining cargo, including foods and medicines, to people around the world.”

The next generation of Thermo King’s Precedent® trailer portfolio will transition to the lower-GWP refrigerant (R452A) in January 2022, and truck products will come standard with the new refrigerant mid-2022. New units will no longer use R404A. These actions contribute to Trane Technologies’ Gigaton Challenge to reduce customer emissions by a billion metric tons by 2030.

In addition to helping customers meet their sustainability commitments, using a lower-GWP refrigerant as standard will help customers prepare for future regulation. Beginning in 2023, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) will require TRUs operating in California to use refrigerants with a GWP of 2200 or less. In North America, Thermo King is one full year ahead of this regulation.

As part of the global transition to more sustainable refrigerants, Thermo King has been using R452A for its entire EMEA portfolio for several years and select products in North America and in Asia Pacific.

With its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, Trane Technologies is helping solve for some of the world’s biggest sustainability challenges. These commitments include the Gigaton Challenge and leading by example with carbon-neutral operations across its own global footprint.

About Thermo King

Thermo King – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – is a worldwide leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions. Thermo King has been providing transport temperature control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers, and railway cars since 1938. For more information, visit www.thermoking.com or www.europe.thermoking.com.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
01/06Trane Technologies Reports Change of HR, Communications Leadership
MT
01/06TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Human Resources, Communications and Marketing Leadership Tr..
PU
01/06TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
01/06Trane Technologies Announces Human Resources, Communications and Marketing Leadership T..
BU
01/06Trane Technologies plc Announces Executive Changes
CI
01/05Trane Technologies Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
BU
01/03Vertical Research Downgrades Trane Technologies to Hold from Buy, Trims Price Target to..
MT
2021Trane Introduces New Wellsphere™ Digital Indoor Environmental Quality Management ..
BU
2021Trane Introduces New Wellsphere™ Digital Indoor Environmental Quality Management S..
CI
2021Mizuho Securities Starts Trane Technologies at Neutral With $205 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 099 M - -
Net income 2021 1 410 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 406 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,5x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 44 959 M 44 959 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,36x
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float -
Chart TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Trane Technologies plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 189,27 $
Average target price 199,45 $
Spread / Average Target 5,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dave S. Regnery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher J. Kuehn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul A. Camuti Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer, EVP
Stephen Hagood Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ray Pittard Executive VP-Supply Chain & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-6.32%44 959
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-1.09%65 289
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-2.51%55 832
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-4.42%44 924
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-10.97%27 053
A. O. SMITH CORPORATION-3.15%13 234