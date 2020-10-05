Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Trane Technologies plc    TT   IE00BK9ZQ967

TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(TT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trane Technologies : and Synexis® Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in Indoor Environments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 06:31am EDT

 The technology, which reduces certain pathogens in air and on surfaces, is currently available to K-12 customers, with plans to expand to more Trane Technologies applications

Today, Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, announces it has joined forces with Synexis to provide its customers with market-leading, innovative technology in indoor environmental quality. The technology, which can be integrated into the HVAC duct system or applied as a stand-alone to individual rooms or spaces, uses dry hydrogen peroxide (DHP) to reduce pathogens in the air and on surfaces.

The technology is currently available as part of the comprehensive products and services portfolio for K-12 schools offered by Trane®, a brand of Trane Technologies, with plans to expand to applications for the company’s residential and transport customers. It is provided by Trane experts and available through the company’s expansive sales and distribution network.

“We’re pleased to join forces with Synexis to add this innovation to our comprehensive approach for assessing, mitigating and managing indoor environmental quality,” said Rasha Hasaneen, Trane Technologies vice president for innovation and product management excellence, and executive director for the company’s Center for Healthy and Efficient Spaces (CHES). “Synexis is part of a safe and powerful mitigation strategy to reduce certain viruses, bacteria, mold and other contaminants in the air and on surfaces. It can also continuously mitigate contaminant spread as DHP is pushed into the occupied space.”

“Synexis is excited to partner with Trane Technologies and to have dry hydrogen peroxide included in its CHES initiative, allowing more businesses to experience our proprietary, differentiated solution,” said Eric Schlote, CEO of Synexis, LLC. “Our testing and patents validate our technology, making DHP a unique option that can help customers reach their indoor environmental goals.”

“For decades we’ve been bringing deep expertise and leading technologies to HVAC and transport, including buildings’ performance, sustainability and indoor environmental quality,” said Paul Camuti, Trane Technologies chief technology and strategy officer. “Now, we’re expanding that leadership through the Center for Healthy and Efficient Spaces by leveraging internal and external expertise and working with technology-forward companies like Synexis to help customers create safer, more sustainable spaces through and beyond the pandemic.”

Additional Information

There is strong evidence from The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and other sources that HVAC technologies can mitigate the risk of exposure to infectious aerosols in built environments; however, the transmission and mitigation of COVID-19 in buildings is yet to be fully tested and confirmed.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit https://www.tranetechnologies.com.

About Synexis

Founded in 2008, Synexis® LLC is a leader in technologies that achieve microbial reduction in treated spaces and is the sole developer and designer of patented technology that creates hydrogen peroxide gas or Dry Hydrogen Peroxide (DHP™) for occupied spaces. Synexis technology takes what is naturally in the environment, ambient oxygen and humidity (water molecules in gas form), to create Hydrogen Peroxide Gas (H2O2) or DHP.

Synexis DHP technology is patented, and effective at reducing certain bacteria, viruses and mold in the air and on surfaces within occupied spaces where the device has been installed.1,2 The Synexis system is UL Certified1 to produce no ozone and works continuously without disruptions in normal operations or workflow. Synexis Systems are regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state governments as antimicrobial devices. Accordingly, our Systems are produced in an EPA-registered facility and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. Synexis® currently holds 13 U.S. patents with 16 pending.2

1UL Certification numbers: Blade UL E482400 and Sentry UL E495096
2 Synexis https://synexis.com/patents/. US Patent numbers include 8,168,122 | 8,685,329 | 9,034,255 | D744,627 | 9,370,592 | 9,808,013 | D814006 | 9,924,722 | 10,188,766 | 10,232,076 | 10,285,382 | 10,299,482 | D890898


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
06:31aTRANE TECHNOLOGIES : and Synexis® Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces M..
BU
09/22TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Takes the Stage at Climate Week NYC 2020 to Spotlight Solut..
BU
09/21TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Thermo King by Trane Technologies Launches Cold Storage Sol..
BU
09/15CONNECTIVITY : A Sustainable Foundation for Buildings
PU
09/03TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/02TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Launches Center for Healthy and Efficient Spaces to Help Cr..
BU
09/01TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : to Virtually Participate at 2020 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conf..
BU
08/17TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Launches Innovation for Heating and Cooling With a Single U..
BU
07/29TRANE TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
07/29TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 875 M - -
Net income 2020 812 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,7x
Yield 2020 1,70%
Capitalization 29 646 M 29 646 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
EV / Sales 2021 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Trane Technologies plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 117,75 $
Last Close Price 123,86 $
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target -4,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael W. Lamach Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Regnery President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher J. Kuehn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul A. Camuti Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Innovation
Stephen Hagood Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-6.82%29 646
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.21.72%52 236
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-18.73%47 218
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC2.16%30 945
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB46.24%13 432
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.12.96%10 542
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group