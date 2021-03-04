Log in
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(TT)
Trane Technologies : to Virtually Present at the 2021 Bank of America Global Industrials Conference

03/04/2021 | 06:31am EST
Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) a global climate innovator, announced today that company leadership will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2021 Bank of America Global Industrials Conference. They will speak at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Trane Technologies website at www.tranetechnologies.com under the investor relations section. An archive of the webcast will be available 30 days following the event.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Learn more at TraneTechnologies.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 492 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 164 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
Yield 2021 1,48%
Capitalization 37 553 M 37 553 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,94x
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Trane Technologies plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 154,11 $
Last Close Price 157,50 $
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael W. Lamach Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Regnery President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher J. Kuehn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul A. Camuti EVP, Chief Technology & Strategy Officer
Stephen Hagood Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC8.50%37 553
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-6.81%58 489
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-2.81%55 117
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC24.38%41 699
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-1.59%32 265
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB0.52%16 267
